Solo Exhibition of Jane Lawton Baldridge’s Sea Story Paintings Coming to Palm Beach Art, Antiques & Design Showroom

Jane Lawton Baldridge

‘Navigation Oceana’ Opens to the Public on Sept. 7, 2023; On Display Until Sept. 30

Lake Worth, FL – Internationally-renowned mixed media artist, Jane Lawton Baldridge, has announced her next showcase, ‘Navigation Oceana,’ a solo exhibition of her Sea Story Paintings that are specific to places of her ocean adventures. Beginning on Sept. 7, 2023, the exhibition will be open to the public at the Palm Beach Art, Antiques & Design Showroom (500 N. Dixie Hwy, Lake Worth, FL) on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Baldridge’sartwork has been exhibited in numerous exhibitions since 1974 and has been shown in venues like Lincoln Center, Times Square, The Louvre, Museum of Computer Art, Mint Museum, Cameron Museum of Art, Fayetteville Museum of Art, and at the World Festival of Art on Paper in Slovenia. She also has an art print in the Library of Congress.

A licensed boat captain who lived at sea (aboard) for a decade (on or near the water her entire life), Baldridge has been painting moving water for decades using various media. She has a deep respect for the ocean, tides, currents and wind. Her paintings and passion resonate in her advocacy for the water on our planet. Baldridge has been involved with environmental and educational groups promoting protections for our watersheds all the way to the vast oceans.

“My paintings are stories about my life on the water,” Baldridge said. “Perfect days spent scudding along on the wavelets that reflect diamonds or bashing headlong into waves trying to survive the storm. I am grateful to have an unusual history of waterborne adventures. I want to share my stories and experiences with the audience.”

Spanning five decades, Baldridge’s work has included found objects, clay and sculptural stained glass as well as drawing, painting and groundbreaking digital media. She now mixes all of that experience into rich visual stories about things she is passionate about.

“Navigation Oceana strives to take you on a visual cruise through the Atlantic to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on over to the Pacific and even the South China Sea. Some days are stormy and some days tranquil, but all hold emotional beauty. Join me on my journey, reflect in my recap; most importantly learn to breathe deep the salt air.”

About Jane Lawton Baldridge

Jane Lawton Baldridge, lives and works in Stuart, Florida. She studied fine art at California Institute of Art (1977-78) and Alfred G. Glassel Museum School (1978-1982). Baldridge’s artwork has been shown in the Museum of Arts & Sciences, Times Square, The Musée du Louvre, Lincoln Center (2x), the Museum of Computer Art, the Mint Museum, the Elliott Museum, the Cameron Museum of Art, the Fayetteville Museum of Art and the World Festival of Art on Paper (Slovenia). She has a print of “We the People,” her 911 Tribute, in the print archives of the Library of Congress. For more information, visit her website.