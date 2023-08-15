Red, White & Boca:  A Veterans Day Celebration

Set for Saturday, November 11 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Highlights Include Live Music, Food, Guest Speakers, Car Show, and Veterans Marketplace

Boca Raton, FL – In commemoration of Veterans Day and in recognition of all military personnel who have served this country, the City of Boca Raton will host a FREE Veterans Day Observance open to the public on Saturday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real.

Red, White, & Boca will include live music by The Samantha Russell Band, performances from The American Bombshells, and guest speakers including local veteran organizations and Mayor Scott Singer.

In addition to the outstanding music lineup, a Veterans Marketplace will feature service organizations from throughout the local community, veteran owned small businesses, and sports team partners.

New this year is a Classic Car Show on the east lawn. Featuring awards for best of show, best veteran owned, Mayor’s choice and more, this year’s celebration is sure to shine. Awards will be presented at 6:50 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase on site through a variety of culinary vendors. Veterans in uniform or presenting a military ID may receive a food ticket by stopping by the City of Boca Raton booth.

Seating and chairs will be available for attendees at no charge. There is limited, free parking for Veterans in the east lot adjacent to the Amphitheater. No coolers or outside alcoholic beverages permitted. The event is rain or shine.

For more information, visit www.myboca.us/communityevents.