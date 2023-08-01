Phenomenal Fashion Bargains Found at Dress for Success Pop-Up Sale

Palm Springs, FL — Shop for Success, one of the most popular pop-up sales among savvy fashionistas and a critical fundraiser for Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB), is returning Thursday, September 7 through Saturday, September 9, at the nonprofit’s boutique and headquarters, 2459 South Congress Avenue, Suite 204.

The same space where women in need come for the nonprofit’s free job readiness coaching and workplace attire will be converted for the three-day flash sale into a bargain-hunter’s paradise featuring rows of gently worn or new fashions and accessories that don’t meet DFSPB’s criteria for clients. The donated goods include couture label items priced no higher than $150, prestige designer styles at $35, and everyday favorites from $5 to $20.

General public shopping hours are Friday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday is reserved for a ticketed VIP Preview Reception, $50, from 4-9 p.m. This advance shopping time, which features extended hours to accommodate those who appreciate a head start on the extraordinary deals, will also include a light refreshment. Registration is limited and available online only at https://bit.ly/VIPOverstockSale.

“We’re billing this an ‘Overstock Sale’ because we’re bursting at the seams with so much inventory,” said Rhonda Russell, volunteer co-chair of the event. “From the runway to everyday, there are some tremendous buys to be found. We’ve even created for the first time a “Clearance Section’ where everything is priced at $5. Counted among the couture offerings are a nearly new Carolina Herrera dress for $75, a pre-owned Givenchy suit for $100, and barely worn Louis Vuitton shoes also for $100,” she said.

According to fellow co-chair Marlene Feldman, “Designer names represented on the racks include Coach, Eileen Fisher, Kate Spade, Lilly Pulitzer, Tahari, and Theory, to name a few, with clothing, shoes and handbags bearing those labels priced at $35. As for popular everyday brands like Banana Republic, Chico’s, White House Black

Market and Zara, the prices are unbeatable: $15 for dresses, $10 for tops, pants, skirts, sweaters shoes and handbags; and $5 for jewelry, t-shirts, and most accessories.

In addition to clothing in sizes petite to plus, an array of accessories including jewelry, belts, and scarves will be available.”

