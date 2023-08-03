PBSC associate degree Is life-changing for this graduate

Palm Beach State College was a game changer for Daniel Sorrow when he enrolled and graduated with an Associate in Arts degree in 1999.

“Receiving that degree served as a stepping stone,” said Sorrow, who is a senior partner at Cotleur & Hearing, a landscape architecture, residential design/build, land planning, and environmental consulting firm. “That degree provided the foundation. It increased my self-esteem and gave me the confidence that I could complete a four-year degree. The experience at PBSC was a turning point in my life and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to study there. It allowed me to focus on my education and obtaining good grades instead of getting into trouble and not reaching any goals.”

Since graduating from PBSC, Sorrow continued to pursue his career as a landscape architect and land planner. However, his plan was waylaid during the recession between 2007 and 2009. Sorrow then had to pivot from his traditional landscape architectural and planning role to focus primarily on transportation planning until the recession was over.

Following that, Sorrow picked up where he left off. He worked for two engineering firms before joining Cotleur & Hearing, where he was a successful project manager for eight years, and then promoted to partner.

Sorrow is a registered landscape architect, AICP land planner, LEED AP BD+C professional and certified arborist. He provides consulting services in the areas of land use and zoning entitlement, site planning, master planning, landscape architecture, irrigation design, permitting and construction management.

Taking an integrated approach to design and management to provide all-encompassing solutions to project challenges, Sorrow enjoys planning and designing communities that people will enjoy for decades to come. He is currently developing more than 10,000 acres of land in communities throughout the Treasure Coast.

Sorrow is most proud of being the lead landscape architect and urban planner for a 3,004-acre Development of Regional Impact called Verano by Kolter Homes in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Someday, he hopes to be a majority owner of Cotleur & Hearing.

For those prospective students considering enrolling at PBSC, Sorrow has the following advice. “Show up to all your classes (whether virtual or in person) every single day if you feel like it or not. Show discipline. It is tough not to succeed or perform well if you show up every day,” Sorrow said. “And be humble. An associate degree is great but leave room for lots of continuing education that on-the-job learning will provide.”

Sorrow is married to PBSC College Relations & Marketing Specialist Kristi Sorrow. The couple lives in Palm Beach Gardens and have three children.