Nat King Cole Generation Hope Lip Sync Battle to Raise Funds for Music Education

Boca Raton, FL – Local celebrities and community favorites will pull out all the stops when they perform in the 7th Annual Lip Sync Battle benefiting Nat King Cole Generation Hope Inc., raising funds for music education. Hosted by Pavilion Grille to an expected sold-out crowd, the event will entertain and delight all in attendance while raising awareness and funds to provide access to music education for children with the greatest need and fewest resources. In addition to helping choose the winner, attendees will receive a great view of the battle, opportunities to bid on fantastic silent auction items and a complimentary drink ticket to kick off their night. Tickets are available at natkingcolegenhope.org or by calling 561-213-8209.

Lip Sync Battle’s performers include new contestants Michael & Dan Nathanson, Sherry Henry, Jay & Mayra Brant, and Matt Savarick. New this year will be an Alumni Battle featuring Karli Vazquez-Mendez, Peg Anderson, Ingrid Fulmer & Sung Knowles, Loibel Lotterman, and the Buzz Bellas with Debbie Abrams, Taylor Fricke, Elizabeth Kelley Grace, Julie Mullen, Sally Shorr, Jill Vazquez, and Billie Wyler. Lip Sync Battle Winners are chosen by a combination of donations made in their name, votes by the attendees and judge’s scores. Judges will be the twin daughters of Nat King Cole, Timolin Cole-Augustus and Casey Cole-Ray and 2022 Lip Sync Battle winner Jason Hagensick who was also that year’s top individual fundraiser.

Funds raised will support music education programs, including Project Encore! an instrument refurbishment and placement program, our national Music Educators Conference, summer music camps, music mentors in schools and The Nat and Maria Cole Memorial Scholarship given each year to a college-bound student pursuing a music degree.

Lip Sync Battle is generously supported by Pavilion Grille, Sunny 107.9, The Boca Raton Tribune, Fire & Ice Productions; and is part of Boca Chamber Festival Days, a series of fun-filled events held at different locations during the month of August and is promoted by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. For information about our programs or events, contact us at 561-213-8209 or info@natkingcolegenhope.org.

ABOUT US:

Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Inc. provides access to music education for children with the greatest need by cultivating opportunities and funding programs for instruction, mentoring and resources. Founded in 2008, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Inc. strives to uphold and build on the Cole family legacy; we envision music education as an entitlement, not a privilege, for all children. For more information about Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Inc. visit natkingcolegenhope.org or email info@natkingcolegenhope.org.