Last Chance: The Boca Chamber Party at Broken Sound Club – An Evening to Entice the Senses!

(BOCA RATON, Fla. – August 14, 2023) – The countdown is on for the Boca Chamber Party at Broken Sound Club, and time is running out to secure your spot! Formerly known as ‘Wine and All That Jazz’, The Boca Chamber Party will be an unforgettable evening of superb entertainment and celebration. It’s all set to take place this Saturday, August 19th, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Hosted by the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, The Boca Chamber Party is a hallmark event that brings together South Palm Beach County’s business leaders, professionals, and community members for an evening of camaraderie and connection. With the clock ticking, this is your last chance to join the festivities and make fond memories along the way.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Location: Broken Sound Club, 2401 Willow Springs Dr, Boca Raton, FL

Guests can look forward to a captivating evening filled with live music, delectable cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere that captures the essence of Boca Raton’s dynamic community. You’ll enjoy dinner-by-the-bite from some of our region’s top restaurants and flavorful libations that include exceptional wines, spirits, and beers. And, of course, what’s a party without thrilling live music? The Boca Chamber Party will host Rogue Theory Band and DJ Sao for a fusion of sound that will ignite the dance floor.

The Boca Chamber Party welcomes everyone to join the festivities and help us end the hottest summer with the coolest party!

Limited tickets remain available, and with the event just days away, now is the time to secure your spot. Don’t miss out!

For ticket information and to reserve your place at The Boca Chamber Party at Broken Sound Club, CLICK HERE [https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bocachamber1/960954?entityDomainId=15&secure=True].

About The Boca Chamber: The Boca Chamber is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,500 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Since 1952, the Boca Chamber has enabled the community’s businesses to thrive by providing robust opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and community involvement. Always an advocate for growth and expansion, the Boca Chamber proudly supports its principles of advancing commerce, connecting members, enhancing community, and protecting business.

For media inquiries or more information about the Boca Chamber, please contact:

Aimee DePalma,

Communications Manager,

Boca Chamber

Phone: (561) 395-4433 Ext. 235

Email: adepalma@bocachamber.com