The Symphonia – Photo: Eduardo Schneider

The Symphonia Announces Its 2023-24 Concert Season

Boca Raton, FL – The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, has announced its 2023-2024 Live Concert Series performance schedule, continuing its theme of celebrating the earth and our environment. ‘Journey To Discovery’ includes four traditional chamber performances and one ‘New Directions’ concert, a multi-media storytelling experience inspired by Joseph Haydn.

The live performances will feature a diverse array of award-winning composers, soloists and guest conductors, each weaving a tale of discovery throughout celebrated locales around the world.

Kicking off in November and running through April, each of the live concerts include an exclusive Pre-Concert Conversation, giving ticket holders an opportunity to interact directly with the conductor or featured artist and learn more about the program selections.

The first concert, ‘Native Wonders,’ will take place on Sunday, November 19, featuring Principal Conductor Alastair Willis, Hina Khuong-Huu as Violin Soloist, and Jerod Impichchaachaaha Tate as featured composer, who, according to The Washington Post, “…has the rare ability to effectively infuse classical music with American Indian nationalism.”

First-Prize winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, violinist Hina Khuong-Huu studies with Professors Li Lin and Itzhak Perlman at The Juilliard School and Columbia University through their double degree program.

The second concert, ‘Flowing Tides,’ will take place on Sunday, December 3, featuring Laura Jackson as Guest Conductor, and Leo Williams as Tenor Soloist. Tradition and innovation combine to elevate certain compositions, as clearly demonstrated by Patrick Harlin’s evocative soundscapes, the twilit atmosphere of Benjamin Britten’s work and the passion and creativity of Mozart’s final symphony.

Laura Jackson serves as music director and conductor of Nevada’s Reno Philharmonic Orchestra.

Leo Williams is a recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, & The Schmidt Foundation Scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod’s Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar.

The third concert, ‘Distant Lands,’ will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024, featuring Principal Conductor Alastair Willis who turns to the world of the theater for inspiration, from Bologne’s opera overture and Haydn’s incidental music for the stage to Shakespeare, who connects the work of Vaughan Williams and Clyne.

The fourth concert, ‘Europe’s Shores,” will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2024 featuring Guest Conductor Alexander Platt and Les Roettges as Flute Soloist. With Fauré and Devienne as guides, we will enjoy a musical adventure in France, followed by a trek to the fabled lochs and highlands of Scotland, courtesy of Mendelssohn.

Based in Chicago and New York, Alexander Platt is Music Director of the La Crosse Symphony, the Waukegan Symphony, and the Wisconsin Philharmonic.



Les Roettges is an Emmy Award-winning flutist, serving as Principal Flute of the Jacksonville Symphony; Principal Flute, Eastern Music Festival; and Second Flute, The All-Star Orchestra. He has won six Emmys for his performances in these programs.

The fifth and final concert of the season, ‘Seeking Hadyn,’ a ‘New Directions,’ concert, will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 with Principal Conductor Alastair Willis guiding guests

to the world of eighteenth-century Austria, as seen through the eyes of Joseph Haydn’s musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace. Explore – through Willis’ dramatized perspective – what it was like living and working at the palace with Haydn for the Esterhazy family. This performance will run 80 minutes without intermission.



Season subscriptions start at $175 per person, with several combination packages available. Individual concert tickets go on sale in September 2023. All concerts take place in Boca Raton, for detailed information on locations and times, visit thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.