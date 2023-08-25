Jim Moran Institute Accepting Applications For South Florida Executive Programs

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, part of the Florida State University, is accepting applications for its Spring 2024 Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) and Nonprofit Executive Program (NPEP) held in South Florida. Offered at no cost to participants, the program is funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and Jan Moran and her late husband, automotive pioneer Jim Moran. The application deadline is Saturday, September 30.

This year, the Jim Moran Institute is celebrating its 10th anniversary of offering these executive programs at no cost to the South Florida community. The South Florida team has guided and graduated 45 classes and more than 700 leaders since its inception in 2013, and they are committed to continue working with the talented entrepreneurs and leaders in their community.

The SBEP is designed for CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and presidents of small businesses, while the NPEP is for executive directors, presidents, and CEOs of nonprofit organizations. Graduates emerge with the skills and training needed to turn challenges into strategic advantages, capitalize on business opportunities, and implement best practice management. Participants represent a variety of industries.

“Learning that I’m not the only one going through some of the struggles as a business owner and the opportunity to meet and network with others was what I found to be most beneficial,” said Max Zaslavsky, owner of Max Zaslavsky DMD and a graduate of the SBEP.

The Executive Programs consists of nine sessions, each focusing on a specific aspect of growing and managing a business or nonprofit. Starting in January and running through May, the Spring 2024 sessions are held once every two weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jim Moran Institute’s office in Broward County.

“While it’s easy to get caught up in day-to-day challenges and full inboxes, it is vital that businesses fortify their operations and systems against the next economic surprise around the corner,” said Jennifer Kovach, director of the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operations. “Now is the time to step back, evaluate where your organization is today, and prepare for tomorrow.”

Applicants must be the key decision-makers and actively involved in running their organization. Their company must have been established for at least three years and have three or more employees (or volunteers for nonprofits). Program graduates receive a certificate of completion and can be a part of an ongoing peer roundtable. They are also encouraged to participate in workshops, conferences, and other Jim Moran Institute events.

To apply for the Spring 2024 SBEP and NPEP programs, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu/programs. For more information, or to learn more about the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida programs, contact southflorida@jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu, call 954-546-2735, or visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship cultivates, trains, and inspires entrepreneurial leaders through world-class executive education, applied training, public recognition, and leading-edge research.

Jim Moran was an automotive pioneer and an entrepreneur at heart, who, at the age of 7, sold soda pop at sandlot baseball games in Chicago. With a career that spanned more than six decades, he built an amazing chronicle of achievements in the automobile industry.

His vision for the Jim Moran Institute was to provide opportunities that would help others become more successful business owners. A 1995 contribution from Jim and Jan Moran and JM Family Enterprises established the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Business. Since 2011, further enhancements to the Jim Moran Institute and its outreach have been made possible by Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation.

For more information, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.



About the South Florida Operations

The Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operation office serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and nonprofit leaders in the South Florida community through multiple programs designed to take advantage of local resources. Providing executive education and leveraging the resources of the Jim Moran Institute, the South Florida Operations helps its clients’ businesses – and the region’s economy – grow and prosper.

With an office based in Fort Lauderdale, South Florida, Operations’ services are for for-profit and nonprofit businesses geared toward CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and presidents whose companies have been established for at least three years and have three or more employees. Services are provided for little to no cost.

