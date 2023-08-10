JARC Florida Celebrates Groundbreaking for Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center in Boca Raton

Caryn J Clayman Life Skills Center Rendering

The Center Will Offer Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Expanded Support, Socialization Opportunities, Job Training, Life Transition Services, and More

Boca Raton, FL – JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, today hosted the groundbreaking of its new Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center, which will be located on the Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Florida Campus in Boca Raton. The 13,000 square foot Life Skills Center was first announced in April of 2022 as part of a capital campaign. It is expected to open in 12-18 months. JARC FL services 250 clients per day, with a growing wait list for admission to its programs.

“There is truly nothing like JARC in South Florida,” said Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer of JARC. “With the addition of the Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center, we will not only continue to offer the foremost adult life skills training for our clients, but we will also be able to meet the growing demand of services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community. We are thrilled to start that process now.”

The Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center will not only add physical space to the JARC Florida campus but will also allow the organization to expand its services and welcome more clients. When complete, it will feature four floors, each dedicated to a specific need of JARC’s clients.

First Floor: Dedicated space for the Madeline & Alan Blinder ADAPT Center (Adults with Disabilities Aging in Place Together) allowing senior clients to age with dignity and pride while engaging in meaningful daily activities; this floor will also include access to the Nicole & Jeffrey Goldberg Ability Garden and an indoor/outdoor classroom.

Second Floor: Lynne & Howard Halpern Supported Living Center to facilitate independent living, allow program ideas to flourish, create a sense of community and socialization, and support clients’ independent engagement in the community.

Third Floor: Platnick Family Transition Center will help clients transition from the public school system into adulthood by filling the gap between classroom learning and real-world experiences. The center will house the Paul Markhoff Mainstreet, donated by Judy Levis Krug, which will replicate a true-to-life cityscape with employment training opportunities.

Fourth Floor: The Marcus Foundation Enrichment & Training Center will expand JARC’s hugely successful Dr. Allen & Anette Stone Adult Day Training Center at the Mel & Edith Clayman Training and Resource Center. Here, clients are trained in manufacturing, packaging and mail services, before joining JARC’s Community Works Program, which helps adults with disabilities gain employment in the community.

“The Clayman Life Skills Center will provide JARC’s clients with a new facility that will allow them to acquire additional skills that are needed to successfully live a full and complete life in their community,” said Caryn Clayman, Past President of JARC and current Board Member. “It provides a natural progression from the skills envisioned by my father when the Clayman Training & Resource Center was created. I am proud to continue to expand his vision for the training of JARC’s clients.”

Groundbreaking attendees included major building donors: Caryn Clayman, Lynne & Howard Halpern, Billi & Bernie Marcus, Platnick Family, Alan & Madeline Blinder, Judy Levis Krug; Capital Campaign Chairs: Elizabeth & Peter Levine, Ronni & David Sommer; JARC Florida CEO Jeffrey Zirulnick and JARC FL Board Members; Palm Beach County Dignitaries; and Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County President & CEO Matt Levin and other leadership.

About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.