Imagina Children’s Foundation Presents Imagine: A Musical Gala, a Spectacular Evening to Benefit Underprivileged Children

(Boca Raton, FL) – Imagina Children’s Foundation invites the community to join their mission on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, for their annual gala event, “Imagine: A Musical Gala,” at The Studio at Mizner Park. This unforgettable night aims to raise funds to transform the lives of underprivileged children and their families through Imagina’s after-school programs, orchestra, and preschool.

The principal objective of the “Imagine: A Musical Gala” is to celebrate the transformative power of education and the arts while raising funds to empower underprivileged children and create a positive impact on their lives. By attending this gala, you can directly contribute to Imagina’s mission of providing children with the skills and confidence to reach their full potential while also becoming active and valued members of thriving families and communities.

This captivating event will feature an exceptional performance by Mexican icon Fernando Allende, celebrating his 50-year trajectory in the entertainment industry. Known for his outstanding contributions as a singer and award-winning actor, Allende has left an indelible mark in Hollywood, appearing in notable films, soap operas, and tv series such as “Miami Vice,” “Flamingo Road,” “Maria Bonita, “Sortilegio,” among others, and captivating audiences worldwide. Sharing his extraordinary talent alongside the full mariachi band Mariachi Pancho Villa, Allende promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience. As a generous supporter of Imagina’s cause, Allende will also donate a lithograph for the silent auction.

Beginning with cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, this musical evening will take place at Boca Raton’s premier entertainment destination, The Studio in Mizner Park. Guests will be able to indulge in the exclusive art collection by Colombian artist Ana Maria Tamayo during the cocktail hour, adding an extra touch of cultural enrichment to the event.

Imagina Children’s Foundation continues to grow, raising awareness and funds to transform even more lives. The foundation’s vision is to empower underprivileged children, celebrate their unique gifts, and provide them with the tools and opportunities to achieve their true potential.

Donations from generous individuals play a vital role in supporting Imagina’s initiatives and changing the lives of underprivileged children. We encourage you to join Imagine: A Musical Gala, an evening of music, art, and philanthropy, and make a meaningful difference.

To support the cause and join this enchanting evening of music, art, and philanthropy, please visit https://imaginachildrenfoundation.org/.

ABOUT IMAGINA’S CHILDREN FOUNDATION

While living in California, Lulis Camarena frequented her local children’s library with her sons and saw how they embraced the magic of reading. She realized underprivileged children in her hometown of Leon, Mexico, had no children’s libraries and access to art and education and resolved to change this. Upon her return to Mexico in 1996, Lulis took the first steps toward making her dream a reality and founded Imagina Biblioteca Infantil (IBI). Distributing books to an impoverished area in Leon later became temporary libraries in generously donated spaces. Today, Imagina consists of two libraries, a preschool, and a flourishing ecological and cultural center. In 2010, Lulis founded Imagina Children’s Foundation (ICF), a 501(c)3 in the United States, with the purpose of fundraising for the incredible programs in IBI. Currently, over 1,300 children are enrolled in Imagina’s various programs, including a Montessori preschool, two symphonic orchestras, theater and art programs, a growing robotics program, and many other after-school courses designed to give children opportunities they would otherwise not have.