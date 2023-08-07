Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Youth Leadership Council Combats Electronic Waste Problem with Local E-Waste Drive

GLCS Youth Leadership Gouncil

On August 12 At Delray Beach Children’s Garden

Event Organized by 12-Year-Old GCLS Youth Council Member, Anya, Who is Passionate About the Environment

The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS), a nonprofit conservation organization that promotes coastal conservation, supports and funds the activities of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release activities (STR) at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, announced that its Youth Leadership Council will host an Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Drive on Saturday, August 12 from 10am to 12pm at the Delray Beach Children’s Garden (137 SW Second Avenue, Delray Beach).

The GLCS Youth Leadership Council was formed in 2023 to help conservation efforts by raising awareness about environmental problems and encouraging the community, especially youth, to help make a positive impact on the Earth. There are four founding members: Aditya, Luca, Anya and Caleb. Anya, age 12, is organizing the event. To learn more about the Youth Council or to apply for membership, please visit: https://www.gumbolimbo.org/youth-council/.

Electronic waste causes severe negative effects to the environment, humans, and animals alike. In 2022, more than 164 million e-waste materials were produced – and this number is expected to increase by 37% every year through 2030. Unfortunately, the United States produces the most e-waste of any country in the world.

GCLS will accept and recycle all electronics brought to the E-Waste Drive on August 12, including Power Cords & Cables, Phones & MP3’s, Mice & Keyboards, Calculators, Computers & Laptops, Apple Products, Cameras, GPS’s, Gaming Consoles, Adapters, Batteries, Displays, Hard Drives & Storage, Headphones & Speakers, Networking, Printers & Scanners, and more.

“Back to school season is a big time for electronic waste to end up in the wrong areas,” said John Holloway, GLCS President and CEO. “Our E-waste collection event was organized by a 12-year-old member of the GCLS Youth Council who is very passionate about the environment. She has run an E-waste drive in the past and would love to beat her goal from last year.”

The GLCS Youth Leadership Council invites the entire community to be part of the solution and to reduce, reuse and recycle e-waste. For more information about electronic waste, please visit www.ewasterevolution.com. Learn more about Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards and the Youth Leadership Council at www.gumbolimbo.org.

About Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, established in 2012 as Friends of Gumbo Limbo, is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes sea turtle and coastal conservation and advocates for the enhancement of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, located at 1801 North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton, Florida. The mission of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems and focuses on the research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the endangered species of sea turtles. Learn more at www.gumbolimbo.org.