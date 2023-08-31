Four Lesser Law Firm Attorneys Named Boca Raton Top Lawyers

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is pleased to announce that four attorneys have been recognized as Top Lawyers by The Boca Raton Observer magazine.

Managing Partner Gary S. Lesser and Partners Michael S. Smith, Steven J. Clarfield and Jeffrey T. Gordon were selected by their peers for their professionalism and integrity in representing their clients.

“After serving as President of The Florida Bar, it’s my privilege to congratulate this year’s Boca Raton Top Lawyers,” Lesser told the magazine for an introductory message that can be seen on page 85 of the September issue. “Hundreds of area lawyers nominated their peers for consideration in this prestigious listing.”

Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to participate or be recognized on this list, Lesser added. The nomination, survey research and selection and screening is based strictly on professional peer reviews.

“This year’s Boca Raton Top Lawyers are to be commended for their professionalism and integrity in representing their clients and the Court,” Lesser said.

