Feeding South Florida® to Host Annual Outrun Hunger 5K

At West Palm Beach’s Okeeheelee Park on Sept. 23 in Celebration of Hunger Action Day

Boca Raton, FL – It’s time to “GO ORANGE!” Feeding South Florida® – the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida – will host its Annual Outrun Hunger 5K in Palm Beach County in celebration of Hunger Action Day which also takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23. Runners, families and community leaders of all ages will come together to take steps in the beautiful Okeeheelee Park to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida.

Hunger Action Month, a nationwide initiative created by Feeding America®, takes place throughout September and is designed to raise awareness about the issue of hunger in America and inspire others to take action toward ending it. Throughout the month, Feeding South Florida will offer a range of events and activities to encourage South Florida residents to “GO ORANGE” and engage in various hunger-relief efforts.

Outrun Hunger race day check-in opens at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m. After the race, an awards ceremony and a raffle will take place. Participants can join the event as an individual or a team and conduct online fundraising prior to race day.

When:

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 | 6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Registration – 6:30 a.m. | Outrun Hunger 5K Start – 7:30 a.m. | Awards Ceremony – 8:30 a.m.

Where:

Okeeheelee Park | 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33413

Cost:

Registration: $25 | Registration and T-shirt: $40 | Hunger Hero: $250

How:

Register at:feedingsouthflorida.org/events/

For more information about Feeding South Florida’s Annual Outrun Hunger 5K or Hunger Action Month visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/events/

About Feeding South Florida®

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.1 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.