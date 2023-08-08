FAU Celebrates 2023 Summer Graduates

Florida Atlantic University will confer more than 1,800 degrees today for the summer semester during three in-person commencement ceremonies in the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. The new graduates will join more than 202,000 alumni who have graduated from FAU since the University opened its doors in 1964.

“Congratulations, Class of 2023,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “We are thrilled to usher a bright new class of Florida Atlantic alumni into a world of opportunities and avenues for success. Trust that what you’ve learned at FAU has prepared you for a lifetime of achievement and take pride in all you have accomplished.”

This summer’s commencement will feature the following honorees and guest speakers:

9 a.m. – Keith Oswald, M.Ed. ’96, Ed.S. ’01, assistant superintendent for the School District of Palm Beach County, and distinguished alumnus of FAU’s College of Education

1 p.m. – Cara Capp, B.A. ’08, MURP ’10, Everglades restoration senior program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, and distinguished alumna of FAU’s Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College

5 p.m. – MaryLynn Magar, former member of the Florida House of Representatives, will be honored with the president’s medallion

Magar represented the 82nd district, including most of Martin County and some parts of Palm Beach County, for four terms (from 2012 to 2020). Her tenure included a two-year appointment as speaker pro tempore of the Florida House of Representatives. She recently was also appointed to the Florida State Board of Education.

Some interesting statistics regarding the summer graduating class include the fact that 37 of the degree recipients are over the age of 50 and eight are over the age of 60. The oldest graduate is 72, and there are four graduates who are 18 years old. Of the more than 1,800 graduates, 612 are first-generation students, 47 will graduate with a 4.0 GPA, and 50 countries are represented.

For the convenience of family members and friends who cannot attend the commencement ceremonies, the proceedings will be cybercast at www.fau.edu/webcast/.