Concert Series Continues this Summer at Old School Square in Delray Beach

Delray Beach DDA’s Free Summer at the Square Sunset Concerts Take Place Through End of September

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced its upcoming lineup of concerts and performances at Summer at the Square at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in Delray Beach. Residents and visitors alike can expect a full schedule of free and ticketed events through September.

“We are thrilled to offer Delray Beach lively, fun and exciting music to wrap up our Summer at the Square,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “We are proud of the events, programs and concerts we have hosted already, and we are confident our Delray Beach residents and guests will enjoy what we have planned for the remaining months of summer!”

All summer long, on the First and Third Thursdays of the month, the Delray Beach DDA hosts live music at the Old School Square Amphitheatre at sunset as part of its Sunset Concert Series. On Thursday, September 21, there will also be a special nighttime market featuring local vendors. The DDA invites everyone – rain or shine – to bring lawn chairs and their dancing shoes (tents will be provided when needed). Guests are encouraged to bring takeout meals and snacks from a local restaurant or purchase food and drinks from the local restaurant vendors featured onsite.

Legends Radio is also hosting Free Friday Concerts once a month at the Old School Square Amphitheatre. The final two concerts of summer will take place August 18 and September 22. Additionally, a ticketed concert event will take place at Old School Square on Friday, September 15 featuring Classic Albums Live: Rumours by Fleetwood Mac.

Upcoming performances include:

Thursday, August 17 6:00-9:00PM: FREE Concert featuring Latin Explosion and Dance Party, a tribute to Latin artists like Gloria Estefan, Selena, Carlos Santana, and more! Gates open at 6pm. Music from 6:30pm – 9pm.

Friday, August 18 7:30-9:30PM: FREE Concert featuring Electric Light Orchestra Ticket to the Moon Tribute Band. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering the magic of Electric Light Orchestra for the first time, this tribute to an influential rock group is an experience you won’t want to miss!

Thursday, September 7 6:00-9:00PM: FREE Concert featuring The Derek Mack Band, considered South Florida’s PARTY band! The high-energy, versatile group of musicians performs music from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today. Gates open at 6pm. Music from 6:30pm – 9pm.

Friday, September 15 6:00-10:00PM: Classic Albums Live: Rumours by Fleetwood Mac. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, featuring top musicians. Ticket prices: $25 for General Admission; $39.95 for VIP (includes reserved seat, air conditioned bathrooms and one drink ticket). Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, September 21 5:30-9:00PM: FREE Concert featuring Vagabond Revue and Night Market. Vagabond Revue is a traveling collective of live music, poetry, visual arts and vendors. Created and hosted by Blake Ian and Bonnie Kate, they curate a showcase of artists ranging from nationally touring local talent to first time performers. Headliners for this show are Ron Eisner from The Resolvers, Chris Cope from Artikal Sound System, and Mike Garulli from The Heavy Pets and Tand. Doors open an hour before showtime at 5:30pm so visitors can shop the night market featuring more than a dozen curated vendors. Gates open at 5:30pm. Music from 6pm – 9pm.

Friday, September 22 7:30-9:30PM: FREE Concert featuring a Rolling Stones Tribute Band. Prepare to rock out to the timeless hits and electric energy of one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in history with this unforgettable tribute experience. This phenomenal Rolling Stones tribute band captures the raw essence and swagger of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and the rest of the legendary lineup.

For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.