Cinemark Achieves Highest Domestic Box Office Month in Company History

The solid box office performance of July releases, including ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Sound of Freedom’, among others, underscores consumer demand for theatrical moviegoing.

Cinemark’s ongoing strategic initiatives to maximize box office and attendance delivered industry-leading results.

Boca Raton, FL – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, today announced that the July 2023 domestic box office performance was the company’s highest-grossing month in company history. This accomplishment corroborates the company’s sentiment that consumer demand for theatrical moviegoing is as strong as ever. Cinemark was able to out-perform the industry with its record-setting July by capitalizing on the month’s wide range of compelling film releases through its longstanding focus on providing an extraordinary guest experience and the execution of its companywide strategic initiatives.

“This month’s record-setting result validates consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger-than-life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark President and CEO. “As has clearly been demonstrated time and again over the past two years, a theatrical release provides an elevated viewing experience that delights audiences, increases promotional impact, builds significant cultural moments, and generates enhanced value for all forms of content. I’d like to commend our studio partners and the creative community for producing such compelling content, as well as our remarkable Cinemark team for driving these results.”

Moviegoers will have even more captivating films to savor on the big screen throughout the rest of the year, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Aug. 2, The Equalizer 3 on Sept. 1, The Nun 2 on Sept. 8, The Exorcist: Believer on Oct. 13, Killers of the Flower Moon on Oct. 20, Dune: Part Two on Nov. 3, The Marvels on Nov. 10, Trolls Band Together and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Nov. 17, Wish and Napoleon on Nov. 22, Wonka on Dec. 15, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 20, The Color Purple on Dec. 25 and so much more.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 516 theaters (317 U.S.; 199 South and Central America) with 5,833 screens (4,391 U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD – the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.