Celebrate Creativity: Colorful Art Exhibition in Full Bloom at Local Boca Library 

Boca Raton, FL – Local artist and homeschooling mom, Bonnie Sorsby, is thrilled to announce her upcoming art show, “Written in Flowers,” scheduled to captivate art enthusiasts and the community at the Boca Raton Public Library – Downtown location from August 14th, 2023, to October 18th, 2023.

In this vibrant exhibition, Bonnie will be showcasing a collection of bright and lively floral paintings, each crafted to evoke a sense of joy and wonder. Her artistry and creativity are set to inspire appreciation for the beauty of nature in simple form and ignite imaginative conversations among visitors of all ages.

With the new school year on the horizon, Bonnie aims to foster creativity and a sense of curiosity among children. Through this colorful exhibition, she hopes to encourage young minds to fearlessly pursue their dreams and explore the world of art, making it a perfect back-to-school treat for families. ‘Written in Flowers’ is an expression of joy and creative exploration, and I want every child who visits the exhibit to be inspired to explore their own creativity with a curious, open heart,” says Bonnie Sorsby.

Embracing her creative spirit has allowed Bonnie to experience profound growth and healing, as she has discovered the therapeutic essence of art. She now prioritizes these opportunities to manifest her artistic goals: to create work that exudes positive energy, heals, and evokes cheerfulness and joy of life in our world.

The art show presents a unique opportunity for the community to come together and immerse themselves in the world of art.

Bonnie warmly invites the media and press to attend the exhibition and share with their readers. Local coverage will not only support a local, emerging artist but also celebrate the thriving arts scene in Palm Beach County.

About Bonnie Sorsby:

Bonnie Sorsby is a passionate local artist based in Lake Worth, Florida. Her art exhibition is an expression of vibrant colors and emotions, celebrating the timeless language of flowers and the profound healing power of creativity.

Full Artist Biography and Statement available at: www.bonniesorsby.com/about-the-artist

About the Exhibition:

Be part of a blooming celebration of creativity with Bonnie Sorsby’s “Written in Flowers” art showcase! Her bright and lively floral paintings will whisk you away to a world of imagination and delight. From August 14th to October 18th, don’t miss this colorful experience at the Boca Raton Public Library – Downtown location, perfect for children and adults to explore the magic of art and creativity.

Boca Raton Public Library – Downtown

– 400 NW 2nd Ave. – Boca Raton, FL 33432

– Monday – Thursday: 9:00am – 8:00pm

– Friday – Sunday: 9:00am – 5:00pm