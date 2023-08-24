Business Owners: Are You Licensed To Do That?

Do you need a license to operate your business? In addition to standard local and state business licenses, many professions require practitioners to hold special degrees, certificates, and educational backgrounds to legally operate a for-profit enterprise. Not just anyone can use the title doctor or nurse on their business cards. Every state has strict laws about who can use those terms to describe the services they offer. Likewise, in transportation companies, some drivers are legally considered commercial operators and must hold licenses to drive for their companies.

Accountants and massage therapists are two other typical examples of workers who fall under official state licensing regulations. CPAs (certified public accountants) must be authorized by their states to use the word certified in their titles, and massage therapists must complete a structured training program to receive a state issued license to practice. There are hundreds of professionals who need special permission from the federal or state government or municipal bodies to do their jobs. The following occupations are the ones that most commonly require a license in US cities.

Doctors & Nurses

Every state has official boards that oversee the licensing of nurses and physicians. The healthcare sector has led the way among private sector professional entities when it comes to regulating the actions and services of its providers. Even doctors and nurses who move from one state to another go through a formal process of licensing. In some cases, there are reciprocity agreements in effect that streamline the moves. But there are situations in which medical professionals must retake licensing examinations when they relocate to other states.

Transport Fleets

No matter the size of your company’s transportation fleet, it’s important to understand FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) regulations that define what a commercial vehicle is. That’s because the official rules don’t always align with the common usage of the word commercial. According to the FMCSA, commercial vehicles are those that perform specific kinds of work and possess physical characteristics. An example would be that FMCSA looks at vehicle weight, the number of passengers transported (for human transport companies only), whether a human transport company works for free or for compensation, and whether the vehicle carries any hazardous materials.

That’s just a general outline of the factors that go into the determination. It’s a complex and sometimes tricky challenge for fleet managers who need to know which of their company’s vehicles fall under the official definition. The point is important because anyone who drives a commercial vehicle must hold a special driver’s license. If you are a fleet supervisor or company owner, the best way to learn all the pertinent details about the topic is to review a reliable resource that explains the definition in minute detail. All your drivers need to hold the appropriate licenses for the kinds of vehicles they operate.

Accounting Firms

Accounting firms that call any of their partners certified public accountants must meet strict state requirements for the usage of that term. CPAs typically must complete the equivalent of a master’s degree in accounting, perform at least two years of on-the-job training, and pass a rigorous two-day comprehensive examination before they are allowed to use the letters CPA in a business capacity.

Massage Therapists

Anyone that wants to help people build a stress free lifestyle can offer to give massages for free, but individuals who want to charge for the bodywork services much attend about six months of schooling and pass a written examination before putting the words massage therapist on their business cards. Additionally, local and state agencies usually require all certified therapists to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Even in a controlled regulatory environment, state inspectors discover unlicensed individuals working alone and in large healthcare facilities from time to time.

Real Estate Agents

While it’s possible to buy and sell property without a license, all 50 states require licenses for anyone who does so for a living. Rules vary from state to state about the amount of education and training, but most real estate agents must at least attend a preparatory training course in order to sit for the comprehensive licensing examination. After that, licensed realtors typically work for an agency or an experienced agent until they have enough experience to conduct purchase and sale agreements on their own.

Lawyers

The practice of law and the training for future lawyers has long been standardized. After completing college and attending law school for three years, candidates take an all-day examination to gain admittance to their state’s bar association, an organization that oversees the work of lawyers in the state. Individuals who move must pass the bar exam in their new state.