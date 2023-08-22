Burner: The Exhibition Makes South Florida Stop on North American Tour

Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Onessimo Fine Art, South Florida’s premier contemporary fine art gallery, presents Burner: The Exhibition.

BURNER is a next-level, not-to-be-missed, traveling exhibition of urban artworks featuring thought-provoking art by some of the most recognizable names in the graffiti art movement including: Banksy, KEF!, Anthony Lister, Mr. Doodle, Kaws, Vinnie Nylon, Takashi Murakami, Reka One, Ben Eine, Dotmaster, and several other blue-chip Artists.

This groundbreaking Collection will be on exhibition for a limited time and available for acquisition at Onessimo Fine Art from September 1– November 12, 2023. Berlin-based Artist KEF! will be making two live appearances in the gallery November 10from 5-8pm and November 12from 2-5pm. Private viewings are available by request. For more information, contact 561.355.8061, jacob@onessimofineart.com or visit www.Onessimofineart.com.

Click HERE to RSVP. Onessimo Fine Art is located at 4530 PGA Boulevard #101 in Palm Beach Gardens.