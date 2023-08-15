Boca Raton’s “Very Merry Holidays” Kicks Off

On Saturday, November 18 from 5 P.M. To 9 P.M.

With Tree Lighting Ceremony

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton’s Very Merry Holidays, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with the annual Tree Lighting, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

Festivities will include live music on the Mizner Amphitheater stage; a holiday vendor marketplace; lighting displays throughout Mizner Park; food trucks; kids craft area; and free photos with Santa Claus.

The evening will feature the ceremonial lighting of the City’s tree led by Mayor Scott Singer and City Council at 7:15 p.m., that will illuminate simultaneously with Mizner Park’s 30-foot “Merry Magenta” tree at the south end of the center and all of the holiday lights and displays, to bring vibrant flamingos and an under-the-sea theme throughout Downtown Boca.

“This year’s holiday season in Boca Raton brings cheer throughout Downtown Boca with special events and displays throughout the area,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton. “We encourage all visitors to share their photos with us, tagging @citybocaraton and #LoveBocaRaton.”

Throughout Mizner Park, 50,000 LED lights will adorn 75 palm trees; poles will be laced with garland; lights and four wreaths (each 60” in diameter) will be placed throughout the center; garland will be swooped throughout the gazebos and the valet parking station – all of which will be decorated with lights and holiday trimmings.

Your favorite Mizner Park restaurants will be open with special seating options offering great views of the holiday décor and lights. Please contact the restaurants directly for more information.

The event is sponsored by the City of Boca Raton, Mizner Park, and WPBF-TV.

Other holiday events and happenings, presented by the City of Boca Raton, include:

Holiday Parade

Wednesday, December 6 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Federal Highway & SE 5th Street to the MPA

A city tradition since 1970, the City’s annual Holiday Parade is sure to astound with music, dancing, lights and more. This year’s theme is Holidays on the Silver Screen. Interested in participating? Visit the City of Boca Raton’s website to complete an application by Tuesday, November 3, 2023.

Deck the House

Friday, December 8 – Friday, December 15

This season, share in the holiday cheer and spirit by entering the City of Boca Holiday Home & Business Decorating Contest. Participants will be highlighted in the Holiday Decorating Contest Tour for the community to enjoy. Entrees only considered from the city limits and the Boca Raton Greater Beach and Park District. Register online starting October 1.

Season of Lights Music Series

Fridays in December (starting December 8) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

South End of Mizner Park

Get into the holiday spirit with live music by outstanding local performing artists around the Mizner Park tree.

Merry in Mizner: Stuff-a-Plush

Sunday, December 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Gazebo, Mizner Park

Stop by Mizner Park to take home your own winter critter complete with birth certificate, wishing star and on-site stuffing. Limited to the first 200 attendees.

Merry in Mizner: Meet the Grinch

Tuesday, December 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Gazebo, Mizner Park

As cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel, don’t miss out on a free photo with the green legend in Mizner Park.

About Boca Raton:

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 48 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

For additional Very Merry Holidays events and for details on City happenings, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.