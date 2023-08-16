Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Seeks Nominations for 27th Annual Walk of Recognition.

Nominations Deadline is September 1;

Walk of Recognition Ceremony & Reception is November 1

(Boca Raton, FL – August 15, 2023) Now in its 27th year, the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum seek nominations for this year’s Walk of Recognition, a permanent memorial to individuals whose public service contributions have helped build the City. The award is in recognition of those individuals who have served the community’s interest and have enriched the lives of the citizens of Boca Raton. The award also recognizes individuals who are deceased as well as local institutions who are committed to contributing to building a more vibrant Boca Raton.

Last year’s Walk of Recognition inductees were Steven Abrams, former Mayor of both Boca Raton and Palm Beach County; philanthropists Arline & John McNally; and community garden activist Lynn Russell. In addition, a special Historic Preservation Award was presented to The Addison, designed by famed architect Addison Mizner in 1926.

The Walk of Recognition is located in the Mizner Plaza at Royal Palm Place; each inductee has a granite star on the Walk and a summary description inside the monument. Marta and Jim Batmasian sponsor this prestigious award.

The nomination application for Walk of Recognition 2023 can be found at bocahistory.org or by calling (561) 395-6766 ext. 100. The deadline for submissions is September 1 – and the new date for the Award Ceremony & Reception is Wednesday, November 1.

27th Annual Walk of Recognition Ceremony & Reception

WHEN: Wednesday, November 1, at 6 pm

WHERE: The Addison

2 E Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

COST: $100 per person for the ceremony & reception at The Addison

For tickets or more information, please visit bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766 ext. 100.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

Images:

1) Walk of Recognition logo

2) 2022 Walk of Recognition Dedication at Royal Palm Plaza: (L-R) John & Arline McNally, Marta Batmasian, Steven Abrams, Lynn Russell and Mary Csar

(Photo Credit: Jacek Photos)

Available for Interview:

Mary Csar

Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

561.395.6766 ext. 106

director@bocahistory.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS

561.756.4298 / gary@pr-bs.net