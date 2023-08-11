Extends To Three Days – October 13, 14 & 15

New This Year…Timed Sessions for Enhanced Experience

Boca Raton, FL –The Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival, a much-anticipated annual event celebrating the joys of the Fall season, returns to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, with an extension to three exciting days and the addition of timed sessions for attendees. Festival-goers can choose among ticket options including:

Friday, October 13 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

and Sunday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to extend the Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival to three days this year,” said Vanessa Goodis, festival executive producer. “And, we are really excited about our new timed sessions! We have specifically designed these sessions to ensure a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for every visitor, and accommodate various weekend schedules for families and friends. Plus, we will be limiting attendance at each session to allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the festivities without overcrowding, enabling them to make the most of every wonder-FALL moment.”

This seasonal event will feature a variety of fun activities for the whole family, including a giant pumpkin patch in the center of all the action with more than 2,500 pumpkins and a carnival for all ages.

General admission is $27.50 per person for those ages three years and up, and includes unlimited carnival rides, a kiddie cornstalk maze, multiple fall photo vignettes, a scarecrow dress-up village, and sponsor giveaways. Admission is free for children under three years old (does not include access to carnival rides). All tickets (including complimentary admission tickets for children under three years old) must be purchased/secured in advance at www.bocapumpkinpatch.com. Attendees must show proof of purchase at the gate via personal device or print out.

For an additional cost, attendees can also enjoy picking the perfect pumpkin in the patch (prices vary based on size); decorating pumpkins at any table throughout the festival with a specially curated Pumpkin Decorating Kit; and yummy offerings in the Pumpkin Food Court featuring savory & sweet pumpkin delights, as well as delicious fair food. Adults can also enjoy pumpkin-inspired craft cocktails or a cold brew at the Pumpkin Beer Garden.

The Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival is a production of Promo Moxie, Inc., organizers of the nationally recognized Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival, lauded as one of the top 20 Best Fall Harvest Festivals & Events by O, The Oprah Magazine, and #2 among the top 29 Best Fall Festivals & Fairs in the U.S. by Country Living. It was named the Best Fall Festival in the state of Florida by Travel+Leisure in 2017.