Boca Helping Hands’ Bowling for Bread To Benefit Local Children’s Charaties

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will hold its annual Bowling for Bread event on Sunday, August 27 at Bowlero, 21046 Commercial Trail, Boca Raton. BHH invites kids from local children’s charities to attend at no cost to enjoy an afternoon of bowling, food, and raffle prizes. Proceeds from the event will support the BHH weekend meal program and participating children’s charities.

The children’s charities invited to be beneficiaries of the event include 4KIDS of South Florida, Inc., Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Adopt a Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton, Family Promise of South Palm Beach County, Fuller Center, HomeSafe, Place of Hope, PROPEL, SOS Children’s Villages, and Pearl City Cats.

Some special guests will be at Bowling for Bread this year to root for the kids. Florida Atlantic University football players, including Defensive Lineman Evan Anderson, Running Back Larry McCammon III, Offensive Lineman Chaz Neal, Quarterback Casey Thompson, and Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, will have the chance to play cheerleaders for the day, ahead of their season home opener on Sept. 2.



Members of the community are encouraged to sponsor a child for $100, sponsor a lane for one of the children’s charities for $500, or make a donation of any size.

Boca Helping Hands has operated the BHH Backpacks children’s meal program for the past 12 years, providing food-insecure students with non-perishable, easy-to-prepare meals every Friday to ensure they get enough to eat on the weekends. During the 2022-23 school year, BHH Backpacks helped over 1,600 students in 13 local schools, providing a record 297,864 meals and 148,932 snacks to elementary students in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach.

Bowling for Bread is part of Boca Chamber Festival Days—a series of fun-filled August events intended to raise awareness and funds by pairing nonprofits with for-profit members of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. AvalonBay Communities is Bowling for Bread’s For-Profit Chamber Partner, and the Event Sponsor is the Lee Pearlson Steinberg Foundation. Other major sponsors include the Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation, AvalonBay Communities, AEO Foundation, Medical Materials, Inc., and Waypoint Residential.

This is the Lee Pearlson Steinberg Foundation’s sixth year sponsoring the event. “It’s always a great time bowling and watching the kids have fun, and I’m so glad to be a part of it again this year,” said Foundation Trustee Lee Steinberg. “My mom, Pearl, had a soft spot for children’s causes, and I love being able to honor her legacy by supporting Bowling for Bread.”

To sponsor a child or lane, visit BocaHelpingHands.org/BowlingForBread or contact Karen Swedenborg at 561-417-0913, ext. 202, or via email at Karen@BocaHelpingHands.org.