Boca Dance Studio Celebrates Grand Opening of their Expansion with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Dance Studio proudly announces the official grand opening of its new expansion from five dance studios to seven in a new space inside the Shoppes at Village Pointe. The event was marked by a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the studio’s dedication to growth in the Boca Raton community.

The celebration took place on Monday, August 7 at Boca Dance Studio’s new “E-side” space at 5970 SW 18th St. Esteemed members of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and Boca Dance Studio staff joined the fun.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant growth milestone for our business,” said Melanie Gibbs, co–owner of Boca Dance Studio. “The new expansion stands as a testament to how much support there is for kids’ arts education in Palm Beach and Broward counties, and our commitment to delivering that education through excellent dance classes. We are excited to serve our clients and the community in new and better ways, including adding more dance to our schedule as well as special new programs like Acrobatic Arts and Little Limelight.”

The state-of-the-art space features two large dance rooms, which will undoubtedly enable Boca Dance Studio to continue setting industry standards and exceeding clients’ expectations. This grand opening marks not only a new chapter for Boca Dance Studio but also a step forward in the community.

About Boca Dance Studio:

Boca Dance Studio offers classes year-round in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and acrobatics for students ages 12 months to teen.