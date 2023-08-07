B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton to Host Annual Open House 

August 22 and August 27

Conservative Synagogue Invites Community to Meet Clergy and Learn About Services, Programs, Early Learning, Hebrew School, Membership and More

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in southeast Florida, will hold its annual Open House on both Tuesday, August 22 from 2-4 pm and Sunday, August 27 from 10am-2pm. The Open House is open to the community and those interested in learning more about the synagogue, its various programs, offerings and membership. B’nai Torah Congregation is located at 6261 SW 18th Street in Boca Raton.

“At B’nai Torah Congregation, we dedicate ourselves to the creation of a friendly and caring community,” said Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt. “Learning ‘torah’ in the broadest sense, using it to create opportunities for action, and create relevant meaning are all part of our purpose. Worship with the most beautiful music is an important value as well. Serving others and working for the perpetuation of Jewish values, the Jewish people in both our community as well as communities throughout the world is core to our purpose.”

Rabbi Steinhardt continued: “We are excited to introduce those who come through our doors to our special professional staff, our leadership and the programs of B’nai Torah Congregation. Come see our beautiful sanctuary and incredible learning environments for young children and Hebrew School students. When you join us, we will never leave you!”

Visitors to the 2023 Open House at B’nai Torah Congregation will have a unique, in-person opportunity to:

Meet and mingle with Clergy and Staff

Tour the building

Learn about services, programs and activities, including High Holidays

Meet the Directors of the Ruth and Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center and the Mirochnick Hebrew School

Explore membership opportunities

…and enjoy light refreshments.

Registration is required. To register for the Open House, please visit www.btcboca.org/openhouse and for more information, email membership@bnai-torah.org or call the synagogue at 561-392-8566.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.