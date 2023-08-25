American Humane Rescue Team Deploys to Spokane to Help Animal Victims of Wildfires

Lamb

Crews are supporting the needs of animals at four shelters, including horses, family pets, ducks, chickens, and many more

Palm Beach County, FL – This week, American Humane—the country’s first national animal welfare organization—deployed a rescue team to Spokane, Washington amid ongoing wildfires. The fires—which began last Friday afternoon—have burned more than 20,000 acres thus far and containment remains elusive. American Humane has boots on the ground and is actively surveying the needs of animals and the community.

American Humane is working with local authorities and groups to help shelter and care for hundreds of animals—including family pets, horses, goats, sheep, chickens, and more—that have been impacted by the flames. In total, it’s estimated that more than one thousand animals have been impacted and are being cared for across four shelter locations. Two shelters are at local fairgrounds housing mostly farm animals while the other two shelters are home to pets and their families.

“Spokane County Emergency Management requested our help and we immediately responded,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane.“This is the season for wildfires, hurricanes, and tropical storms. American Humane is constantly monitoring these situations and our team immediately headed to Washington to help. We will help heal the community and the animals that call it home.”

The American Humane Rescue Team was founded more than 100 years ago during World War I, when the U.S. Secretary of War requested assistance caring for injured horses in war-torn Europe. Since then, American Humane’s team of animal first responders have been on the ground for virtually every disaster in our nation’s history—including Pearl Harbor, September 11, and the historic eastern Kentucky flooding of 2022.

American Humane is grateful for supporters across the globe whose donations uplift our efforts to help the most vulnerable and innocent animals.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. American Humane has offices in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Palm Beach. For more information or to support our work, visit americanhumane.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.