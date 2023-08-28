Adopt-A-Family’s Tree Lighting Celebration to Illuminate Hearts

Karen and Nancy

During 39th Annual Holiday Event This December

Palm Beach, FL – The holidays will soon be upon us and what better way to get into the spirit than with one of the most anticipated events of the season, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches’ Tree Lighting Celebration.

Now in its 39th year, the event will bring merriment to all while raising critical funds to support those faced with homelessness right here in our community. The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at a private club in Palm Beach. Tickets are $400 per person. Tables and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Chaired by Karen Fischer, with Nancy Kyle serving as co-chair, the event will welcome guests with a serenade by the voices of The Kings Academy Choir. Guests will then enjoy the signature silent auction featuring a stunning orchid display, an expansive collection of holiday items and gift baskets, and a wine pull raffle where everyone is a winner. After an elegant dinner, an exciting live auction will fill the room with good cheer, all in the name of helping our neighbors in need.

The holiday celebration will continue with the lighting of the Angel Tree, honoring the donors and partners whose generosity assists hundreds of local families and children each year. A testimonial from an agency client will provide insight into the struggles many Palm Beach County families face and why the work of the organization makes such a difference.

“We are proud of the work Adopt-A-Family has done for the past 40 years, and we could not have done it without the unwavering support from our community and longtime donors,” shared CEO Matt Constantine. “What we do is more than a quick solution. We provide much-needed housing solutions and wraparound services that change the lives of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and place families on the path to stability for future generations. We truly cannot express enough gratitude for all that our supporters do to enable us to serve our community.”

For more information, please contact Tori Uhlman at tuhlman@aafpbc.org or call (561) 444-0408. To learn more about Adopt-A-Family please visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org.

About Adopt-A-Family

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches provides programs, services, and solutions to homeless and low-income Palm Beach County families experiencing a crisis. The organization’s mission is to strengthen families with children to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services. To accomplish this mission, the agency provides physical housing units, an emergency shelter, rental assistance, homeless prevention services, youth educational programming, mental health services, and job coaching. To learn more about Adopt-A-Family’s work in Palm Beach County, please visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org or contact (561) 253-1361.