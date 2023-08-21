Achievement Centers for Children & Families Launches ‘Adopt-A-Class’ and ‘Adopt-A-Program’ as a Way for Businesses and Individuals to Give Back to the Local Community

ACCF Drumline

Delray Beach, FL – The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF), which provides free, high quality, affordable Early Childhood Education, kicks off their annual Adopt-A-Class and Adopt-A-Program initiatives and is seeking support from the community. Donors can make a one-time donation of $1,500 to adopt a classroom or program, which provides supplies and funding throughout the school year.

Adopt-A-Class funds cover curriculum materials, arts & crafts supplies, student activities, snacks and food for special occasions, and on-site field trips. Classroom sponsors receive a welcome packet, monthly updates for their classroom, as well as invitations to come in and visit the students.

Adopt-A-Program funds cover costumes & uniforms, new equipment, team building activities, and transportation to events for ACCF’s step team and drumline. This initiative is structured to promote healthy living, leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship in early childhood.

To learn more about the ‘Adopt-A-Class’ and ‘Adopt-A-Program’, please contact landersson@accffoundation.org.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Families are served through the Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their

child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within ACCF’s four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 700 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org