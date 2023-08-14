2023 Hispanic Business Impact Symposium: The Power of Forward Thinking

Boca Raton, FL – The eagerly awaited 2023 Hispanic Business Impact Symposium is set to take place on September 29th, 2023, at Lynn University in Boca Raton, from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm. This symposium promises to be a transformative event, bringing together over 300 dynamic entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, representatives from economic development agencies, small business owners, volunteers, and individuals from local and regional educational and philanthropic organizations across South Florida.

Presented by FPL/35 Mules and in collaboration with the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 Hispanic Business Impact Symposium stands as a testament to the vital role the Hispanic community plays in the local and regional business landscape. This year’s theme, “The Power of Forward Thinking,” highlights the resilience, innovation, and progressive mindset that drives Hispanic businesses and professionals.

The symposium boasts a comprehensive agenda in both English and Spanish, catering to a diverse audience. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, valuable networking opportunities, and thought-provoking discussions led by industry leaders and experts. Kicking off the event will be the Opening Session speaker, Carolina Veira from Caremax, sharing insights into the evolving business landscape. Keynote Speaker Mercedes Eggleton Garcia from Mastercard will deliver a powerful address, underscoring the symposium’s theme and leaving attendees inspired to embrace forward-thinking strategies.

For those seeking more information or looking to participate in this impactful event, please visit the Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative website at www.heiflorida.org.

Secure your place today by obtaining tickets at https://bit.ly/SymposiumHEI23.