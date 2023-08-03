2021 Boca Raton Community High School Graduate Wins Award At George Mason University

Mariana F. Trujillo, a rising third-year college student majoring in economics and

minoring in finance at George Mason University was awarded the Honors College by Dr. Gerald L.

Gordon Scholarship on May 5, 2023.

Established in recognition of Dr. Gordon’s many extraordinary contributions to the development

of Fairfax County as the President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development

Authority, the scholarship supports a distinguished student pursuing a degree in a STEM field,

economics, or another discipline relevant to economic development in Fairfax County.

economics and minoring in finance aim to promote economic development throughout

the country and the world.

A former intern of the Mercatus Center and CATO Institute and a student leader with the Model

United Nations and the Economics Society at George Mason, this award “will make it a lot easier

for me to balance work and study and be able to really take that opportunity as a way of

furthering my career and long-term goals more.”