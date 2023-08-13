13 Local Hospitals Recognized for Efforts to Improve Patient Outcomes

The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative promotes up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care

West Palm Beach, FL – If you’re experiencing heart disease or stroke, every second makes a difference in your health outcome. That includes the seconds that hospital teams spend providing the best practices for care. 13 hospitals in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties are among 2,800 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” says Kayla Fox, executive director of the American Heart Association Palm Beach County. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In the tri-county area, 13 hospitals were recognized this year:

Bethesda Hospital West

Bethesda Memorial Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health

Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital

Delray Medical Center

HCA Florida JFK Hospital

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Jupiter Medical Center

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Wellington Regional Medical Center

