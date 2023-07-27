YMCA of the Palm Beaches Appoints Matthew Komma as Director of Finance

Matthew Komma

West Palm Beach, FL – The YMCA of the Palm Beaches has appointed Matthew Komma as its new Director of Finance, overseeing all aspects of the organizations’ financial operations, including its multi-million dollar capital campaign initiative for a new location, in partnership with Palm Beach County, at Lake Lytal Park.

Komma joined the YMCA after seven years as Chief Financial Officer at the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency in West Palm Beach. Prior to that, he served as Manager of Operations at BioZone Scientific International, Inc. in Orlando.

Komma is an experienced leader with over 13 years’ directing domestic and international finance and operations. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, summa cum laude, as well as his MBA in Finance Specialization, both from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

About YMCA of the Palm Beaches

The YMCA of the Palm Beaches has served the Palm Beach County community for more than 100 years, providing essential programs, activities, and services for thousands of children, seniors, and families annually. The Y’s mission is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment, regardless of the ability to pay. For more information, call 561.968.9622 or visit ymcapalmbeaches.org.