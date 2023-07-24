Woman’s Remains Found in Floating Suitcases, Delray Beach Police Investigate

Police in Delray Beach are investigating after discovering three suitcases containing the remains of a woman floating in the water on Friday. The spokesperson, Ted White, provided details on the victim, describing her as a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair, approximately 5-foot-4 in height, and possibly having tattooed eyebrows. She was found wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

According to WPTV, the incident began on Friday at around 4:03 p.m. when the police received a 911 call about a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach. Later that evening, the police issued a news release announcing the discovery of the first suitcase with human remains. Subsequently, two more suitcases containing human remains were found at nearby locations along the Intracoastal at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

The investigation prompted the authorities to block off the George Bush Boulevard Bridge over the Intracoastal. Various agencies, including Crime Scene investigators, Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard personnel, and a Boca Raton police boat, were on the scene assisting with gathering evidence and handling the situation.

Keenan Johnson, a marine dockhand in the area, expressed shock and disbelief, stating that such an incident had never occurred in the vicinity before. The victim’s remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

As of Sunday, police posted on Facebook seeking information related to the homicide, but no new details were provided at that time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.