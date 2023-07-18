Watercolor Exhibit by Michelle Sherman at Spanish River Library

Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit,

“Window into Boca Raton,” A Watercolor Series by Michelle Sherman

July 17–September 10, 2023, Spanish River Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Spanish River Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Window into Boca Raton,” a watercolor series by Michelle Sherman. A native of Boca Raton, Sherman discovered a love for painting her beautiful city and the creative people who live and work here about three years ago. After a lifetime of living in Boca Raton, watching it change and grow, Sherman is delighted to record the city’s people and places in watercolor.

Michelle Sherman is a local artist and art teacher. She studied visual art from an early age before attending a prestigious high school for the arts and then the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art in Philadelphia. She went on to earn an M.A. in Art Education from the University of Florida and has been a full-time teacher for over ten years. She is passionate about creating, whether it is in the form of painting, drawing, writing or designing art lessons for her students. She is also the author/illustrator of I Heard You Can Draw: A Story for Class Artists Everywhere, a children’s book about a girl who loves to draw. One of her watercolors was featured in Downtown Boca’s 2023 calendar.

“Window into Boca Raton,” a free exhibit, will run from July 17–September 10, 2023, on the second floor of the Spanish River Library at 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton.