Waste Pro Ft. Myers Driver Honored by MSW Management as a Safety Hero

FT. Myers, FL – Angel Veloz, a roll-off truck driver for Waste Pro’s Ft. Myers, FL Division, has been recognized by MSW Management Magazine (MSW) as a 2023 Safety Hero.

He is the first driver to earn Waste Pro’s $10,000 Safety Award, a record five times, and is close to earning his 6th. He has been recognized by Lee County, FL commissioners, and other community leaders for his safety efforts. In 2016, Angel was honored by the National Waste and Recycling Association as Driver of the Year.

Angel’s exemplary record goes beyond safety – he also provides 5-star service. He is one of only a handful of drivers with TSA security clearance able to service international airports. In 2022, he was one of the first truck drivers allowed to cross the bridges to both Pine Island and Ft Myers Beach after the destruction of Hurricane Ian.

“Angel continues to set the standard and lead the way on safety. In an industry that remains in the top five deadliest jobs in the U.S., it is more important than ever to remain hyper-focused on safety to ensure our Waste Pros return home safe daily,” shared Waste Pro President and CEO Sean Jennings.

MSW explains that safety is the number one priority in the solid waste industry. Something Waste Pro also echoes. Many jobs in waste and recycling are dangerous, and there is a duty to keep the public safe in the communities they serve. MSW Management Magazine focuses on critical information for municipal solid waste professionals. It works in partnership with the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the world’s largest professional organization of solid waste management professionals.

About Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA, Inc. operates in ten southeastern states and is one of the country’s fastest-growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal companies. With revenues projected to exceed $1.1 billion in 2023, Waste Pro serves more than two million residential and 100,000 commercial customers from over 90 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.