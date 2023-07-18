Uptown Boca Welcomes Whole Foods Market

Boca Raton, FL – Schmier Property Group is pleased to announce that Whole Foods Market, the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer, will be opening in Uptown Boca. The new store is currently in development. Since its completion and opening in late 2020, Uptown Boca has delivered an elevated and unique shopping experience for local residents. The highly anticipated addition of Whole Foods Market will further distinguish Uptown Boca as a landmark destination in South Florida.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Whole Foods Market to become part of Uptown Boca,” said Brian Schmier, CEO of Schmier Property Group. “Announcing Whole Foods Market as our anchor grocery store is truly a home run for Uptown Boca and the entire west Boca community. Uptown Boca has quickly become the go-to shopping and dining destination in west Boca, and the addition of Whole Foods Market to our tenant roster will further solidify Uptown Boca as a cornerstone within the community.”

Uptown Boca is an upscale mixed-use project featuring approximately 195,000 square feet of retail and dining and 456 luxury rental apartments. Uptown Boca provides all the components of “shop, dine, live” in an elevated, integrated, walkable environment. Whole Foods Market will join a dynamic and diverse roster of tenants including: REI, Sephora, Lazy Dog Restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, Bonefish Grill, Lynora’s Italian Restaurant, Naked Taco, Zen Sushi, BurgerFi, Just Salad, Bolay, Olive U, Buff City Soaps, Paradise Grills, Tide Dry Cleaners, MD Now, Banfield Pet Hospital, YogaSix, Sloan’s Ice Cream, Tipsy Nail Salon, F45 Training, The Joint Chiropractic, Amazing Lash, Carmela Coffee, Clean Juice, Mathnasium and Dental Care of Boca Raton.

Uptown Boca was developed by Schmier Property Group, Giles Capital Group, and Rosemurgy Properties in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital. When the project opened in 2020, it was the first new retail and Class-A multifamily development in west Boca Raton in over 20 years. In 2021, Cortland acquired the seven-building multifamily component of the property for $230 million, one of the largest multifamily transactions in Florida that year.

Lyle Stern and Mickey Finkle of Vertical Real Estate represented Whole Foods Market in this transaction.

About Schmier Property Group Schmier Property Group is a diversified commercial real estate investment, development, management and leasing company located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company invests directly and with partners across all asset classes including retail, office, industrial, self-storage and multifamily. The principals, Brian Schmier, CEO, and Robert Schmier, President, have extensive development experience with a specialization in retail. SPG is intimately involved in every facet of the development process, from approvals and construction through leasing and rent commencement, and has been involved in the development and ownership of over 2.5 million square feet of commercial real estate. Notable ground up retail developments by the principals (through affiliate Schmier & Feurring Properties) include Park Place, the grocery-anchored portion of a mixed-use project in Boca Raton, Florida, University Commons, Wellington Green Commons, Gateway Center, Somerset Shoppes and Mission Bay Plaza.

About Rosemurgy PropertiesRosemurgy Properties, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a privately owned commercial real estate development, investment and management firm with more than 40 years of experience in the industry. The company maintains a diversified portfolio over several asset classes which include multifamily, self-storage, retail and office. Rosemurgy Properties has developed and acquired over 2 million square feet of commercial real estate in the past 15 years in various partnerships. A developer that has been at the forefront of trends in their respective markets, Rosemurgy Properties is involved with a number of notable projects such as Uptown Boca, the Florida Atlantic University Research Park and Innovation Centre, as well as University Park, the first purpose-built student housing development in Palm Beach County. The company, which includes general contracting, property management and asset management services, owns commercial properties throughout Florida and the Carolinas.

About Giles Capital GroupGiles Capital Group is a real estate advisory and investment firm that provides a platform for the development, financing, acquisition, operation, and asset management of multifamily rental communities in Florida. Since its inception, the company has collaborated as a partner and investor in the development and/or acquisition of projects valued at over $700 million, with another $360 million in the pipeline. The company has delivered exceptional investment returns by utilizing strategies designed to create significant value. GCG has a strong track record of favorable execution in all sectors of residential real estate including: new lease ups, renovations/re-positioning, student housing, high-rise, garden style, and condominium conversions.

About Wheelock Street CapitalWheelock Street Capital was formed in 2008 by Rick Kleeman and Jonathan Paul, two veteran real estate private equity investors, each with over 25 years of broad real estate transaction experience across all major asset classes. Wheelock has since raised over $5 billion in capital commitments and is currently investing its seventh fund comprising $1.15 billion of commitments from leading pension funds, endowments and foundations. Wheelock will invest in a broad range of real estate assets throughout the United States. The fund may invest directly or with high quality joint venture partners through a variety of capital structures and transaction types, including acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations.