“Prince & Princess Party in the Square” Starring the Ultimate Disney Tribute Band at Old School Square in Delray Beach

Princess Party in the Park

Magical Experience Will Feature Character-Costumed Performers and Rockin’ Sing-Alongs

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will present “Prince/ss Party in the Square,” starring the Ultimate Disney Tribute Band. The band’s repertoire covers nearly a century of musical canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen and Encanto, providing a magical experience jam-packed with nostalgic fun and rockin’ sing-alongs. The group performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films. They tour nationally, having recently shared festival stages with Stevie Nicks, Green Day and Joan Jett.

Additional Kids Activities during the event include Bounce House, Petting Zoo, Superheroes, Prince & Princesses, Puppy Adoption, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Balloon Art, and more.

WHEN: Sunday, July 30, 3:00pm – 6:00pm

WHERE: Old School Square Amphitheatre,51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

WHO: Prince/ss Party in the Square is presented by Old School Square and powered the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and City of Delray Beach. The DDA team is responsible for curating exhibitions, programs and events for the Cornell Art Museum, Amphitheatre and all other Old School Square campus facilities.

COST: Tickets are $5 per person. (Purchase tickets here: https://tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event/princess-party-at-the-square#)

Learn more here: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events/princess-party-in-the-square

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park.