New Exhibitions Opening at Cornell Art Museum

Include Art Immersive, Delray Walls Artist Showcase, and Juan Abuela Spotlight

Opening Night is Friday, July 28 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced the opening of three new exhibitions at the Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square in Downtown Delray Beach. They are:

· Art Immersive

The Upper Level Galleries of the Cornell Art Museum will showcase immersive art with a state-of-the-art, visual and sound projection room; a Burning Man 2022 interactive art installation by Claudia LaBianca; and a group exhibition from Miami Art Society. The Art Immersive exhibit is on display until January 21, 2024.

· Delray Walls Artist Showcase

The Lower Level Northeast and Southeast Galleries will feature 25 pieces of art from 12 artists. The showcase brings to light the many regional muralists who began their careers painting canvas, wood or creating sculpture as well as murals. Additionally, there will be a student mural created by local Space of Mind Students with mentorship from the artist “Arive.” The exhibit is on display through November 26, 2023.

· Spotlight Gallery: Juan Abuela

Cuban-born artist Juan Abuela’s “Pressure” series, which features wood and neon-painted concrete sculptures depicting our response and reaction to “Pressure,” is on display on the Lower Level of the Cornell Art Museum through November 26, 2023. Juan also created an original work of art “Balance” to remain on view in the center Atrium of the Cornell Art Museum through January 21, 2024.

The new exhibitions were curated by the DDA’s Cultural Arts Director, Marusca Gatto, in collaboration with Galera Collective and Wynwood Buggies. The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Opening Night at the Cornell Art Museum for the new exhibitions is Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Part of the exhibition will be on view through November 2023; the other part through January 2024. Hours at the Cornell Art Museum are: Wednesday 12-5PM; Thursday & Friday 12-7PM; Saturday 10AM-5PM; and Sunday 12-5PM.

WHERE: Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

COST: Free

For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

About Cornell Art Museum

The Cornell Art Museum is the original Delray Elementary School building built in 1913. The City of Delray Beach bought the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The school building was named after George and Harriet Cornell in 1990 and renovated in 2017 with the support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.