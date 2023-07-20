New Era Begins at Unicorn Children’s Foundation with Appointment of New Executive Director

Unicorn Children’s Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Jaimee Sabato as its new Executive Director, ushering in a new era of compassion, inclusivity, and empowerment for individuals with developmental differences and their families. Driven by her personal experiences and unyielding dedication, Dr. Sabato brings a profound understanding and deep sense of purpose to her new role.

With over 20 years of experience in education and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Dr. Sabato is a passionate advocate and has dedicated her career to improving the lives of individuals with developmental differences. As a mother of a developmentally different child, she intimately understands the challenges parents and caregivers face. Driven by her own journey, she is committed to ensuring that no parent or child feels alone or lacks support.

Unicorn Children’s Foundation, known for its dedication to preparing individuals with developmental differences for having successful lives, has embraced Dr. Sabato’s transformative vision. Building upon its foundation of serving individuals on the Autism spectrum, the Foundation has expanded its scope to include all developmental differences, providing comprehensive support from birth through adulthood.

Under Dr. Sabato’s transformative leadership, Unicorn Children’s Foundation is making significant strides in empowering individuals with developmental differences and their families. The Foundation is highly anticipating the opening of Boca School for Autism on August 10th. This is a cutting-edge individualized school that builds upon each student’s specific strengths. The BSA model utilizes a unique evidence-based curriculum, with educators and clinicians collaborating under one roof on FAU’s campus.

One of the Foundation’s flagship programs, the Family Navigator, is having significant impact. This vital program acts as a guiding light for families navigating the challenges of raising a child with developmental differences. Thanks to the generous funding from Impact 100, this free, compassionate service connects families with a knowledgeable social worker who acts as a human Google, offering personalized referrals and access to a wealth of resources. At Unicorn Children’s Foundation, families are embraced as part of a supportive community, knowing that they are never alone on their journey. “Unicorn Children’s Foundation is not just an organization; it is a lifeline for families and individuals seeking resources, guidance, and a compassionate community,” says Dr. Sabato, “I am honored to lead this incredible organization and work alongside a dedicated team to make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals with developmental differences, ensuring they are able to reach their highest human potential.”

Dr. Sabato has also spearheaded the expansion of other initiatives at Unicorn Children’s Foundation. The Foundation’s job training program continues to provide adults with developmental differences the opportunity to lead productive and fulfilling lives, offering job certifications in various fields like retail, hospitality, and barista training. Additionally, the Special Percs Cafe at Unicorn in downtown Boca will now be open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm, providing a welcoming space for the community to enjoy free “cups of kindness” while supporting Unicorn. “Dr. Sabato’s expertise, passion, and personal experiences make her the ideal leader to guide our Foundation towards a new trajectory,” said Unicorn Board President Angela Fisher. “We are excited to witness the transformative changes she is bringing to our organization.”

Under Dr. Sabato’s leadership, which started in January, Unicorn Children’s Foundation has already achieved a prestigious 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest independent charity evaluator. This recognition speaks to the Foundation’s exceptional financial health, accountability, and transparency, bolstering its credibility in the philanthropic landscape. The 4-star rating demonstrates the Foundation’s commitment to responsible stewardship of resources and ensures that donor contributions are utilized effectively to make a meaningful impact.