John and Michelle Makris

Boca Raton, FL – Hanley Foundation’s 2nd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Waterstone Resort and Marina, 999 East Camino Real, Boca Raton. The event will include a gourmet happy hour with appetizers, a signature cocktail and mocktail, raffles and entertainment and is a Boca Chamber Festival Days event. The Cookoff will serve as the kickoff for the 3rd Annual Brice Makris Brunch.

Troy McLellan, President and CEO of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce will serve as judge. Neil Saffer, Co-Founder and Principal Auctioneer, Saffer & Company, will emcee. Boca celebrities who will compete in the cookoff are Tina Polsky, Florida State Senator and 2022 champion, Marty Haberer, President & CEO of the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC, Brian White, Vice President & Director of Athletics, Florida Atlantic University and Jan Savarick, CEO, Savarick Consulting Group.

“With community support of the Boca Celebrity Cookoff, the funds raised will go to our Lifesaver Scholarship Program, which restores hope, reunites families and saves lives,” Rachel Pappert Docekal, MBA, Ed.D., Hanley Foundation’s CEO said.

The Brice Makris Brunch will take place on December 10, 2023, at Boca West Country Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hanley Foundation Board Member and Boca resident John Makris and his wife Michelle will chair the event that honors their son, Brice Makris, who passed away in March 2020 from a Fentanyl overdose.

Tragically, overdose rates have skyrocketed, and many people in our community struggle with mental health issues and substance misuse. With the help of the Boca Chamber and the Makris family, Hanley Foundation is increasing awareness of substance use disorders in South Palm Beach County. With the proceeds of this Boca Chamber Festival Days event and Hanley Foundation’s Annual Brice Makris Brunch, Hanley Foundation will be able to increase its prevention programming to stop substance use disorder before it begins and provide scholarship programs to provide resources for those who cannot afford the financial burden of recovery.

Celebrity Cookoff sponsors include Waterstone Resort & Marina, Allegiance Home Health, Sipe Spine & Sport, The Nathanson Mortgage Team, and Andee Media.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit Hanley.info/FestivalDays for more information, call 561-268-2355 or email events@hanleyfoundation.org.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation and on Twitter and LinkedIn @HanleyFNDN.