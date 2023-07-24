Get ready to party for a cause at Boca Chamber Festival Days in August

By Marci Shatzman/Boca Chamber Ambassador

Whether it’s favorite fundraisers like Boca’s Got Talent or new additions, local charities can raise their profile and donations at 27 Boca Chamber Festival Days during August.

Festival Days are the Chamber’s way to showcase nonprofits at member venues, long after summers were slow. No more.

“Now in its 46th year, we have more events than ever before. Twenty-seven fun and unique events for every taste, mostly at night, and include food and drinks,” said Alison Miuccio, Chamber membership development manager and Festival Days organizer.

Here’s the link for tickets in advance. Some pay more at the door:

https://www.bocaratonchamber.com/boca-chamber-festival-days.html

Festival Days kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the new American Social in Mizner Park. The event benefits Spirit of Giving Network and showcases the local college football season including FAU Athletics and event host ESPN’s Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, the only collegiate bowl game played in Palm Beach County that hits the field at FAU Stadium Thursday, Dec. 21. Festival Days’ tickets are $30 here or $40 there. https://spiritofgivingnetwork.com/event/the-kickoff-at-amso/#tribe-tickets

The first week also features Hanley Foundation’s second annual Boca Celebrity Cook-off from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at Waterstone Resort & Marina. $25 here or $40 there.

https://hanleyfoundation.org/events/festival-days/

Tied & Twisted, a new event with free admission brings a networking happy hour to Crazy Uncle

Mike’s 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 to benefit Broward-based Bowtie Kids for children in chronic pain.

https://betterunite.com/bowtiekids-tiedandtwisted

Dancing for a Difference for Unicorn Children’s Foundation wraps week one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

at Dance Flow. $40 here or $50 there door.

https://donate.unicornchildrensfoundation.org/campaigns/26659-dancing-for-a-difference

Week two debuts with Boca’s Got Talent for Childnet from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Crazy

Uncle Mike’s. Admission is $35.

https://one.bidpal.net/bocagottalent23/ticketing

Bourbon, Bubbly and Bouquets 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at STRONG Wellness & Fitness Studio to

benefit Open Hearts for Orphans. Admission is $25 at bit.ly/BourbonBubblyBouquets

A Beer Tasting for the Differently-Abled for the American Disabilities Foundation organizes the annual Boating & Beach Bash in March 2024 is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Prosperity Brewers. Admission is $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-tasting-bash-for-the-differently-abled-tickets-673763854827?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

Boca’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will benefit from Expressions of Life: An Art Show from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Sunscape Boca Raton. Tickets are $25 here or $30 there at https://alzheimers-association-southeast-florida.ticketleap.com/expressions-of-life/

Week two wraps with a historical tour of The Boca Raton from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Saturdays Aug. 12 and 26 for the Boca Raton Historical Society. Advance tickets at $25 are required to enter the property.

https://www.bocahistory.org/the-boca-raton

For the next three weeks of Boca Chamber Festival Days see the next issues of The Boca Raton Tribune.https://www.bocaratontribune.com/