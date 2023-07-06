Generation S.O.S. Brings National Substance Misuse Prevention Program to Teens in Boca Raton

Generation S.O.S., a national nonprofit organization that brings free, peer-driven substance misuse awareness and prevention programs to students at middle schools, high schools and colleges across the country, came to Boca Raton with a strong message for teens.

In partnership with The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY), which provides support for people ages 18 and under who provide care to a family member, more than 60 teens gathered to listen to the story of guest speaker Naim Cephas and learn how he overcame various obstacles, including substance misuse, and put his life back together.

“Naim made it OK to talk about feelings and the kids really opened up,” said Jennifer Heller Wold, Board Member of Generation S.O.S. “They were fascinated and thoroughly engaged by his story. By creating a safe space, afterward, they were comfortable to share their own feelings on mental health issues — such as anxiety, disordered eating and depression — which they came to realize could lead to substance misuse. Our aim is to educate and engage them before they are faced with potentially life-threatening decisions.”

The event, which was held on the Boca Raton campus of Florida Atlantic University, drew middle and high school students from several Boca Raton area schools.

“It was absolutely incredible to see how strongly the kids responded to the Generation S.O.S. Program,” said Dr. Connie Siskowski, President and Founder of AACY. “Naim, the speaker was extremely captivating and it was an eye-opening experience for everyone who attended. Caregiving Youth are a unique group. As Naim told them they are not alone, one youth also reassured him that he is not alone as he continues his life journey! The teens walked away with a new understanding about life, wrong choices and overcoming challenges to make good life decisions.”

Following the speaker there was a question-and-answer session where the teens got to ask questions and relate what was being discussed to their own lives. Heller also gave a brief presentation on Generation S.O.S. and how to start school clubs. “To see the teens reaching out, asking questions and talking about themselves was really something to behold,” added Heller Wold.

Right now in the U.S. teens are experiencing unprecedented levels of mental health issues that often lead to substance misuse, addiction and overdose; in U.S. there is a drug-related death every three minutes. Half of all youth will experience a mental health challenge, frequently leading to a serious substance misuse issue. Addiction/drug overdose is the leading cause of death under 30, with more people dying from addiction than car accidents and gun violence combined. Currently, Fentanyl is involved in two-thirds of all drug overdoses.

Generation S.O.S. events are free, informative, interactive and in-person events designed for youth to learn from their peers about preventing substance misuse and other mental health issues. Last year Generation S.O.S. took its message of hope and help to more than 26,000 students in schools across the country.