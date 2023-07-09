Florida USDA NRCS Seeks Proposals for Innovative Approaches to Urban Agriculture, Water Conservation, Soil Health, and Carbon Sequestration

Calhoun County, Crimson Clover Cover Crop

Reminder, Grant Proposals Due July 14

Gainesville, FL – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service in Florida reminds Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) applicants the deadline to submit a proposal for its current CIG grant funding opportunity is July 14, 2023, before 11:59 pm, EST.

Through CIG, the USDA will invest up to $1,000,000 for urban agriculture, water conservation, carbon sequestration, and soil health. Grants between $50,000 to $250,000 will be awarded to applicants matching those funds on a dollar-for-dollar basis from non-federal sources that can include cash or in-kind contributions. U.S. based, non-federal entities and individuals are eligible to apply for projects carried out in Florida. Up to 10 percent of the funds are for proposals from historically underserved producers, veteran farmers or ranchers, or community-based organizations representing these entities.

Conservation Innovation Grants are competitive grants that drive public and private sector innovation in resource conservation. CIG projects inspire creative problem solving that boosts production on farms, ranches, and private forests that improve water quality, soil health, and wildlife habitat. Under the state CIG, public and private grantees develop the tools, technologies, and strategies to support next-generation conservation efforts on working lands and develop market-based solutions to resource challenges.

The funding announcement seeking proposals is published on grants.gov and Conservation Innovation Grants – Florida | Natural Resources Conservation Service (usda.gov), and it details CIG requirements and the information required from applicants. Florida NRCS held a webinar on how to apply for Florida’s CIG competition on May 17. View it online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iurqhqTHlhQ

Florida CIG Overview

Notice of Funding Opportunity Number: USDA‐NRCS‐FL‐CIG‐23‐NOFO0001302

Deadline: 11:59 p.m. (EST), July 14, 2023

State CIG Priorities: Urban Agriculture, Water Conservation, Soil Health, and Carbon Sequestration

Total available: $1,000,000 Individual Award floor: $50,000

Individual Award ceiling: $250,000

Cost-share: Applicants contribute 1:1 match. Historically Underserved (HU) applicants may provide 25% of total project costs. Project can be between 1-3 years in duration

For more information, view the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) announcement (or search grants.gov with NOFO number USDA‐NRCS‐FL‐CIG‐23‐NOFO0001302).

Grants.gov Support

For technical issues with Grants.gov, contact Grants.gov Applicant Support at 1-800-518-4726 or support@grants.gov. Awarding agency staff cannot support applicants regarding Grants.gov accounts.