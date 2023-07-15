FLITE Center Names Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill as Director of Human Resources and Leadership Development

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill

Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLITE Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to guiding vulnerable youth and those aging out of foster care for successful transition to independence through housing, education, employment, and system of care coordination, has named Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill as director of human resources and leadership development. Mizell-Hill will be responsible for staff development and executing strategic processes and policies that align with the FLITE mission as they continue to expand services into additional regions.

“We are thrilled to add Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill to the FLITE Center executive team,” said Christine Frederick, CEO of FLITE Center. “Dr. Mizell-Hill is a dedicated supporter of youth empowerment who takes great pride in educating, serving, and advocating for our community. Her civic involvement, mentoring, and motivational philosophies are an ideal complement to our professional development and youth life skills programs.”

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill possesses more than 15 years of experience in professional leadership development and community advocacy. A Fort Lauderdale native, Mizell-Hill began her career in hotel catering sales and event management in Charlotte, North Carolina. During this time, she discovered her calling to help others seek their highest potential. Pursuing this career path to educate and train adults, she joined Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and went on to work for Fortune 500 companies where she recruited talent and facilitated curriculum-based training. To continue her journey to be a catalyst for organizational development, she founded the TOC Consulting Group where she consults individuals and organizations through a human capital lens.

In addition to her newly appointed role with FLITE Center, Dr. Mizell-Hill is also an adjunct professor for both Broward College and Miami-Dade College. She is the founder and executive director of Whoamentoring Works, Inc., a non-profit organization that focuses on life skill programs and empowering events for marginalized youth and adult women. She has been appointed to boards and volunteers her time and services to other organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc., NAACP Ft. Lauderdale/Broward, L.A. Lee YMCA Mizell Community Center, Dress for Success Miami, Sistrunk Annual Festival, and HBCU Pride Nation.

Dr. Mizell-Hill holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Florida and a Graduate Certificate in Hospitality and Event Management from Florida International University. She obtained her master’s degree in Adult Education – Human Resource Development, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Organizational Leadership Studies from North Carolina A & T State University.

ABOUT FLITE Center

FLITE (Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training & Education) Center was created in 2009 through a partnership of the Community Foundation of Broward, the United Way of Broward and the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, with the intent of offering comprehensive access to services for youth aging out of foster care. A nonprofit organization, FLITE Center has become the hub of all support services for transitioning youth to become successful adults within a safe, nurturing environment that promotes personal growth while developing practical life skills. Based on community need, FLITE Center recently expanded its reach to serve Palm Beach County at 816 Ninth Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Like or follow FLITE Center at linkedin.com/company/the-flite-center, facebook.com/FLITECenterBroward, instagram.com/flitecenter, and youtube.com/@flitecenter6274. For more information, call (954) 530-4686 or visit flitecenter.org.