Flagler Technologies Welcomes New Solution Engineer, Fausto Cepeda

Fausto Cepeda

Boca Raton, FL – Flagler Technologies’ growth continues as the company announces the addition of Fausto Cepeda to its team of engineers. Cepeda will serve as a Solution Engineer bringing 20 years of experience and expertise in SharePoint administration and deployments to the growing company.

A detailed oriented solutionist, Cepeda’s skills include leveraging document management, team portals communication, and power automated solutions. His strong tenacity in finding cost-effective solutions without compromising workflow aligns with the mission of Flagler Technologies to weave seamlessly into teams of every size.

The accomplished SharePoint Architect specializes in Teams, HUBS, Microsoft 365 SharePoint Online, Power Apps, Automate and Flow, and InfoPath SP2010-13 form publications. Cepeda has held senior roles with forward-thinking companies, including AHEAD, RoundTower Technologies, Office Depot, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP.



“I’m excited to join the team at Flagler Technologies and enjoy using my skills to contribute to the exciting technological advances that happen daily. I look forward to sharing my experience with document management and governance with our clients,” says Cepeda.

In his free time, he enjoys building computers, gadgets, and electronics and flying drones. He holds an amateur radio license and loves flying drones. Other creative passions include video photography and playing and listening to music, from classical to heavy metal.

Flagler Technologies, one of Florida’s fastest-growing technology companies, is headquartered in Boca Raton, and employs staff across the south who provide solutions to complexities and challenges. Clients include individuals, small businesses, universities, and billion-dollar corporations. In mid-2023, the company expanded into Georgia with a satellite office and team in the Atlanta area.

Clients of the company have full access to their deep knowledge, wealth of experience, and strategic services, including managed and professional IT solutions for remote worker security, digital infrastructure, networking, cloud, and collaboration. As an extension of their client’s company, Flagler professionals weave seamlessly into teams and provide solutions so clients can focus on their strategic initiatives. Enabling innovation without increasing capital investments has led the company to become the leader in the industry. To learn more about Flagler Technologies or this new staff appointment, please visit flagler.io or call (561) 229-1602.

About Flagler Technologies:

Flagler Technologies is an outcome-oriented company with a pioneering spirit designed to tackle disruption due to digital challenges. From a single-staff small business to a large billion-dollar company, options exist to help confront complexities and provide solutions. To learn more about how Flagler Technologies can help your business, please visit flagler.io.