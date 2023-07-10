Empowering Dreams through Basketball

Process Driven Hoops and the Inspiring Journey of Charlie Velazquez

Boca Raton, FL – Charlie Velazquez, our CEO, is a former Palm Beach County athlete and a Belle Glade native. His journey is a testament to determination, resilience, and success, and we believe it has the power to uplift and motivate the children in our community who face significant challenges.

Growing up, Charlie encountered numerous obstacles, but with unwavering faith and the resilience instilled in him by his Mexican immigrant parents, he never abandoned his dream of playing college basketball. Charlie intimately understands the challenges faced by the children in our area because he overcame tremendous obstacles to pursue his own dreams.

Through sheer hard work and determination, Charlie earned scholarships to play at Hillsborough Community College and Emmanuel College. Not only did he excel on the court, helping Emmanuel secure their first Conference Carolinas Championship and reach the NCAA tournament, but he also achieved academic success, graduating with honors, Magna Cum Laude, and earning his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Charlie’s journey exemplifies the extraordinary power of faith, dedication, and consistent effort.

Driven by his passion for the game and his genuine desire to uplift young athletes and help them reach their full potential, Charlie founded Process Driven Hoops in Boca Raton. Through our company, Charlie has trained numerous notable NBA and professional athletes, including Ron Jackson Jr., Elvis Harvey Jr., and Jaylen Martin, who recently secured a contract with the New York Knicks. Charlie has also made a significant impact on the basketball scene, working with Top 100 nationally ranked high school players, Division 1 athletes, and various college players.

Moreover, Charlie has built a strong niche audience of upcoming and current athletes, with an Instagram reach of over 148,000 accounts per week. This demonstrates the influence and impact he has on players and parents within the basketball community.

Website: www.processdrivenhoops.com