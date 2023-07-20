Delray Walls Artist Showcase Throws Back to “Old School” Graffiti at Cornell Art Museum

Mural Fest

New Exhibit Will Coincide with First Ever Delray Walls Mural Fest Also at Old School Square July 28-29

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced two new immersive showcases in collaboration with Galera Collective happening this summer at Old School Square – both of which highlight the street art of Delray Beach and the artists behind it. They are:

– The new artist showcase exhibition opens at the Cornell Art Museum on Friday, July 28 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, will run through November 2023, features over 20 works of art created by 12 Delray Walls artists. Details available here. “Delray Walls Mural Fest – The first ever Delray Walls Mural Fest will take place on July 28 and 29 on the Old School Square grounds. The two-day street art and music festival is free to attend and will feature some of the best muralists from North Palm Beach County to Miami. Details available here.

“Delray Walls Artist Showcase is a nod to the hip-hop roots of urban street art, and its freedom of expression,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the DDA. “Muralists presented in this exhibit are the 21st century evolution of the creative spirit behind graffiti street art that sprung up around cities fifty years ago. We are thrilled to have them and excited for our Delray Beach residents and visitors to enjoy the showcase.”

Early graffiti writers of the 1960s and 70s took to the streets in a form of protest against the status quo and tagged their names across the urban landscapes of New York City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. As graffiti bloomed outward across the U.S., Street Art evolved to encompass any visual art created in public locations, specifically unsanctioned artwork. Today, muralists have become the next generation of street artists.

Delray Walls Artist Showcase at the Cornell Art Museum

Schedule: July 28, 2023 through November, 2023

The Delray Walls Artist Showcase brings to light the many regional muralists who began their careers painting canvas, wood or creating sculpture as well as murals.

The Cornell Art Museum opening will take place Friday, July 28 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

The exhibition will showcase over 20 works of art in 2D and 3D format inside the museum (canvases and sculpture work) created by 12 Delray Walls artists.

Includes Art Immersive Exhibition and Space of Mind student mural created in Street Art Mural Class.

Delray Walls Mural Fest on the Old School Square Park (on the main green area)

Schedule: Friday, July 28 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and Saturday, July 29 from 10:00am to 6:00pm

Friday will feature a free concert by The Resolvers at the Amphitheater, opportunities to meet the artists and watch them paint.

Saturday will include a full day of artists painting, artist spotlight talks from stage, interactive mural, vendors, children’s activities, including sand art, bubbles, face paint, and more.

The mural artists will be painting on large wooden panels in the park at Old School Square.

Following the event, the art will be moved to various locations throughout Downtown Delray Beach.

Participating muralists include: Ripes (Michael Goodman); Grabster (Marcus Borges); Reds (Yenia Jaramillo); Chnk (Nicholas Mattioli); Arive – working with Space of Mind Students; Code (Cody Parker); Nico (Nicole Holderbaum); Buns (Zoe Genesis) ; PHD (Paul Hughes); Sarah Huang ; and Craig McGinnis & Renata Rodrigues – Interactive mural inviting visitors to walk up and paint a specific section to “Make their Mark.”

Both showcases are part of “Summer at the Square,” a months-long series of exciting summer happenings at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach. For a full list of events, visit www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com/events.

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

About Cornell Art Museum

The Cornell Art Museum is the original Delray Elementary School building built in 1913. The City of Delray Beach bought the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The school building was named after George and Harriet Cornell in 1990 and renovated in 2017 with the support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.