CP Group Announces Its 8th Annual Community Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza

Set for Thursday, November 16 at BRiC

The First Free and Open-To-The-Public Tree Lighting to be Emceed by WPTV’s Steve Weagle and Benefits Junior League of Boca Raton and Spirit of Giving

Boca Raton, FL – The “most wonderful time of the year” will officially kick off in Boca Raton when CP Group lights the 40-foot Christmas tree amongst all who live, work, play, and visit the city at the first free and open-to-the-public Community Tree Lighting & Holiday Extravaganza of the 2023 holiday season. This year’s event will feature WPTV’s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle as emcee and offers fun for the whole family, complete with a Santa meet and greet and the return of live reindeer. The popular yuletide tradition is set for Thursday, November 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) on Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue in Boca Raton with free parking (hundreds of spaces).

As eventgoers enter BRiC’s spectacular winter wonderland of memory-making fun, activities, selfie and group photo opportunities, and food, they will experience an illuminated “Snowflake Lane.” All are in joyful anticipation of the lighting of the evening’s centerpiece, the bedecked 40-foot Christmas tree adorned with thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments. Crowd-pleasing interactive entertainment will be led by Celebrity DJ/Emcee Dennis Michael Stelling (who has opened for John Mayer and others) following community choir, acapella, and dance performances. As has been the tradition for the last seven years, the event benefits Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive, bringing holiday cheer to 6,000+ underprivileged children, and the Junior League of Boca Raton. Boca Raton Magazine is the exclusive magazine sponsor.

Eventgoers will enjoy*:

Meet-and-greet with Santa and his live reindeer ! Santa’s official photographer will capture the moments and free print out commemorative photos for eventgoers to take home.

! Santa’s official photographer will capture the moments and free print out commemorative photos for eventgoers to take home. Festive Countdown to the 2023 Official Christmas Tree Lighting, flipping the switch onthousands of twinkling LED lights that showcase hundreds of dazzling ornaments.

flipping the switch onthousands of twinkling LED lights that showcase hundreds of dazzling ornaments. Santa’s Workshop, a kid-friendly tented area with free holiday-inspired children’s activities led by ArtNEST Studios and letters to Santa organized by Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

a kid-friendly tented area with free holiday-inspired children’s activities led by ArtNEST Studios and letters to Santa organized by Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. LED Cirque Performers, on-stage and roaming, featuring mesmerizing levels of risk balancing and a Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 Hula Hoops and juggling.

on-stage and roaming, featuring mesmerizing levels of risk balancing and a Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 Hula Hoops and juggling. 12-foot-high Holiday Bounce House

Family Play at the Farm Animal Petting Zoo features over 20 sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, bunnies, cows, and more.

features over 20 sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, bunnies, cows, and more. Face Painting

Holiday-themed performances by: West Boca Raton Community High School Choral: CALLIOPE ,an auditioned treble ensemble composed of students in grades 10-12 under the direction of Choral Director Catherine Briggs and with support from Nat King Cole Generation Hope, a local nonprofit working to provide access to music education for children with the greatest need.



Grandview Preparatory School music students under the direction of Carrie Furman AcaPride , an acapella ensemble of students in grades 6-12 performing holiday pop choir arrangements in three-part harmony. Extensions ,an audition-based ensemble consisting of upper school and middle

school students performing pop, jazz, and classical choir arrangements in

three- to five-part harmony.

under the direction of Carrie Furman Organic Movements Dance School featuringa talented troupe ofclassically trained ballet students presenting a magical selection from its upcoming seasonal production based on the timeless classic, “The Nutcracker.”

featuringa talented troupe ofclassically trained ballet students presenting a magical selection from its upcoming seasonal production based on the timeless classic, “The Nutcracker.” Food Truck Lane, offering diverse menu options.

offering diverse menu options. Cash and Coffee Bars

*Scheduled programming subject to change

A Very Florida Plan B: A Rain Date

CP Group Director of Communications Giana Pacinelli reported that should inclement weather impact the event date, an alternative rain date is set for the next day, Friday, November 17. Weather-related updates will be reported on workatbric.com/events and the registration page on Eventbrite, and notices will be sent to all registrants. RSVP on Eventbrite is encouraged to ensure guests receive updates should the event date

be moved. VIP tickets typically sell out, so secure yours while they are available.

“We are thrilled to launch the holiday season in Boca Raton with our eighth annual marquee tree lighting and festivities at BRiC. We look forward to raising the bar this year with added entertainment and activities, though our biggest selling point continues to be our thousands of free parking spots,” Pacinelli said. “As the season’s essence is giving back, we anticipate surpassing our fundraising goals this year with increased attendance. We aim to spread holiday cheer and happiness along with the community.”

Admission is Pure Philanthropy

General admission is free with an unwrapped new toy or monetary donation to Spirit of Giving (SOG), collected upon drive-through check-in entry to support the nonprofit’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive, which brings holiday cheer to 6,000+ underprivileged children throughout Palm Beach County. The SOG network creates alliances with nonprofit organizations by sharing resources and providing education to strengthen our communities.

Eventgoers may also celebrate within a ticketed VIP hospitality tent with refreshments and a special Kid’s Zone. VIP tickets are available at $50 per adult and $15 per child (16 years and younger), which includes hospitality tent access; open bar; catered hors d’oeuvres, and other special activations. A “Kids Corner” within the tent will serve children’s treats and beverages, face painting, and more. One hundred percent of VIP ticket sales will benefit the Junior League of Boca Raton, an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Owned and operated by CP Group, the largest office landlord in the state, BRiC is the largest single-facility office building in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. CP Group acquired the campus in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into a technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities, including two coffee shops, event space seating up to 1,000, an autonomous grab and go, art exhibitions, and more. Tenants include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, and Canon.​

For event updates and to RSVP for general admission or purchase VIP Tent tickets, visit https://CPGrouptreelighting2023.eventbrite.com.