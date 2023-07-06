Community Foundation For Palm Beach And Martin Counties Announces $100,000 Matching Grant Challenge Met

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging civic and social issues, announced it has met the $100,000 matching grant challenge, established by Shawn Donnelley and launched in February 2023, during the Foundation’s 10th Annual Founders Luncheon.

The challenge was created by Donnelley in honor of her mother Margaret Donnelley, a lifelong philanthropist and mental health advocate. The matching funds will be equally shared by the Community Foundation’s newly established Community Mental Health Fund, Mental Health America of Palm Beach County Endowment Fund, NAMI of Palm Beach County Endowment Fund, and Autism Project of Palm Beach County, Inc. Endowment Fund.

“My mother has fought to make mental health treatment available for everyone in our community for more than five decades and I’m proud to continue her work through this match challenge,” said Shawn Donnelley. “Every dollar raised will go to support those most in need, thanks to the support and generosity of so many donors and leaders in our community.”

The dollars allocated to the Community Foundation’s Community Mental Health Fund will be specifically used in next year’s competitive “Community Impact” grant cycle. The funds will be awarded to local, mental-health focused nonprofit organizations that apply for programmatic, general operating, or capacity-building support.

“Our non-profit partners on the front lines of mental health are committed to providing support, education and advocacy in our local community,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Shawn Donnelley’s generosity combined with that of our many donors will help ensure the support and funding of adequate and widely available mental health treatment.”