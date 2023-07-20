Chiera Family Foundation Supports Summer Camp for Children with Cancer

Donates Their Largest Amount Yet to Camp Boggy Creek

Coconut Creek, FL – With summer camp in full swing, the Chiera Family Foundation was proud to present a check this month for $200,000 to Camp Boggy Creek in Eustis, FL. Thanks to the organization’s 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser and Golf Classic in April, The Chiera Family Foundation was able to donate their largest check to date. In addition to supporting Camp Boggy Creek’s one-week camp for kids with cancer called N.I.C.K.’s (Nothing is Impossible for Cancer Kids) Camp, the foundation also provides college scholarships and teaches kids battling cancer how to golf and ice skate.

Dan Jurman, President and CEO of Camp Boggy Creek, said, “The Chiera Family Foundation has directly helped Camp Boggy Creek change the lives of thousands of children with a cancer diagnosis over the years. Their most recent gift of $200,000 will continue to reach more and more children who truly need the transformational experience of Camp in their lives. On behalf of our campers, their families, and Camp Boggy Creek, THANK YOU! We could not create this magic without you.”

This year marked the 30th year that the Chiera Family Foundation has donated to Boggy Creek. Board Member/ Trustee Lou Chiera noted, “We are so excited to see kids going back to camp after COVID. The smiles on their faces and seeing them have a summer of fun just like other kids is the reason why our foundation was founded.”

This year’s summer camp ran from July 6 to July 10, for kids ages 7 to 16. Chiera Family Foundation, in addition to their donation, provided the travel bus and T-shirts for the children. Coral Ridge Country Club generously donated lunches for the week’s camp.

About Camp Boggy Creek

The 232-acre Camp Boggy Creek, located in Eustis, FL, was founded in 1996 by Actor Paul Newman and General H. Norman Schwarzkopf. The camp makes it possible for children with serious illnesses to enjoy a camp experience in a safe, medically sound environment.

About the Chiera Family Foundation

The Chiera Family Foundation based in Coconut Creek, FL, began as a tribute to the family’s patriarch Nick Chiera who passed away from cancer. All of their programs, N.I.C.K.’s Camp, N.I.C.K.’s Scholarships, N.I.C.K.’s Golf and N.I.C.K.’s Ice Skating are all named after their father and is an acronym for Nothing is Impossible for Cancer Kids. The organization’s annual event has since evolved into one of the area’s largest fundraisers for children and young adults who battle cancer.

For more information about the Chiera Family Foundation, please call 954-480-8809 or visit: https://www.chierafamilyfoundation.org.